FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 07 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U16s

Just as at each level above, FC Dallas Youth has an ECNL and an ECNL RL side. We start again at the U16s with the ECNL side. This 07G ECNL side are reigning Dallas Cup Champions.

07G is in 3rd Place in the Texas Conference with a 12-3-1 record.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 07

Coach: Matt Grubb

Bracket A: ODP Select 2007, Sting Dallas Royal ECNL RL Quiroz

2022 Dallas Cup Champions.

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 07

No. Name Pos. 0 Shelby Coleman G 1 Aviana Gutierrez G 3 Samira Minor D 4 Nuria Craig D 5 Ireland Baity D 6 Holly Storer F 7 Tessa Arreola F 8 Isabella Martinez M 9 Ahnali Quinn M 10 Isabelle Traub M 11 Kiara Gilmore M/D 12 Margaret Welsh M/D 13 Nadia Ortiz M 16 Ryleigh Wood F 19 Delaney Kurtz D 23 Charli Harris F 25 Landrie Ralph D 26 Annabella DeGregorio M 28 Natalie Hernandez D 71 Nylah Norris M/D Ava Haley

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 07

Date Time Opponent Field April 1 Noon ODP National Select 2007 Toyota 15 April 2 Noon BVB 07G GA Toyota 14 April 3 6 pm Sting Dallas Royal ECNL RL Quiroz Toyota 9

FC Dallas ECNL GU15 lift the trophy after defeating Solar ECNL 07G in the Dallas Cup U15 girl’s final on April 15, 2022, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)