FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 07 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U16s

The ECNL Regional League 07 Girls are up next on our journey through the Dallas Cup.

The RL 07G side is in 2nd Place in the Texas Conference of the ECNL RL.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 07

Coach: Danielle Sewell

Bracket B: BVB 07G GA, CTSA GS Gold

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 07

No.NamePos.
1Addison HuberG
3Payton HayesM
4Addison HuntM
5Katarina SotoM
6Kendall SmithF/M
7Gianna GomezD
8Isabel TannerM/D
9Caroline HolcombeF/M
10Olivia HolcombeM/D
12Lola JimenezF
13Gianna WilburF
14Brooklyn StilsonF
15Arianna JohnsonD
16Emma TaylorM
17Sariah MullensF/M
18Emily TeterudM
19Chloe BryantF
22Natalia Rivera LorenzoM

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 07

DateTimeOpponentField
April 1NoonBVB 07G GAToyota 12
April 28 amCTSA GS GoldToyota 12
April 34 pmODP National Select 2007Toyota 9
FC Dallas Youth 07G ECNL RL.
