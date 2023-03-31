FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 07 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U16s

The ECNL Regional League 07 Girls are up next on our journey through the Dallas Cup.

The RL 07G side is in 2nd Place in the Texas Conference of the ECNL RL.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 07

Coach: Danielle Sewell

Bracket B: BVB 07G GA, CTSA GS Gold

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 07

No. Name Pos. 1 Addison Huber G 3 Payton Hayes M 4 Addison Hunt M 5 Katarina Soto M 6 Kendall Smith F/M 7 Gianna Gomez D 8 Isabel Tanner M/D 9 Caroline Holcombe F/M 10 Olivia Holcombe M/D 12 Lola Jimenez F 13 Gianna Wilbur F 14 Brooklyn Stilson F 15 Arianna Johnson D 16 Emma Taylor M 17 Sariah Mullens F/M 18 Emily Teterud M 19 Chloe Bryant F 22 Natalia Rivera Lorenzo M

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 07

Date Time Opponent Field April 1 Noon BVB 07G GA Toyota 12 April 2 8 am CTSA GS Gold Toyota 12 April 3 4 pm ODP National Select 2007 Toyota 9

FC Dallas Youth 07G ECNL RL.