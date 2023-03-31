Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 08 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U15s

The final age bracket on the ladies’ side is the U15s. Again FC Dallas has two teams. We start with the ECNL side.

The 08G ENCL is in 3rd Place in the Texas Conference with a 10-3-3 record.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 08

Coach: Aaron Gordon

Bracket A: East Texas Football Club 08G Vargas, Renegades 08G GA, Surf Select Girls 2008

2022 Michael Brown Winter Classic XXI Champions

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 08

No.NamePos.
1Britland RaiseyGK
4Lily StoneF
5Brooklyn HubbardD
7Lauren AlvarezM
9Talya ChaconD
11Ava GarvinD
12Keira FloydD
13Lena JuniorM
14Rachel Lawless-FelarcaD
16Leah EdlerM
17BraqElle RaiseyM
19Fenley HibbardM
24Jayla ShaneD
27Shaylin TaylorF
29Emeline HolderM
33Halley JewellF

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 08

DateTimeOpponentField
April 12 pmEast Texas Football Club 08G VargasToyota 15
April 210 amSurf Select Girls 2008Toyota 9
April 36 pmRenegades 08G GAToyota 14
FC Dallas Youth 08 Girls ECNL.
