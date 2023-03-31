FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 08 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U15s

The final age bracket on the ladies’ side is the U15s. Again FC Dallas has two teams. We start with the ECNL side.

The 08G ENCL is in 3rd Place in the Texas Conference with a 10-3-3 record.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 08

Coach: Aaron Gordon

Bracket A: East Texas Football Club 08G Vargas, Renegades 08G GA, Surf Select Girls 2008

2022 Michael Brown Winter Classic XXI Champions

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 08

No. Name Pos. 1 Britland Raisey GK 4 Lily Stone F 5 Brooklyn Hubbard D 7 Lauren Alvarez M 9 Talya Chacon D 11 Ava Garvin D 12 Keira Floyd D 13 Lena Junior M 14 Rachel Lawless-Felarca D 16 Leah Edler M 17 BraqElle Raisey M 19 Fenley Hibbard M 24 Jayla Shane D 27 Shaylin Taylor F 29 Emeline Holder M 33 Halley Jewell F

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Girls 08

Date Time Opponent Field April 1 2 pm East Texas Football Club 08G Vargas Toyota 15 April 2 10 am Surf Select Girls 2008 Toyota 9 April 3 6 pm Renegades 08G GA Toyota 14

FC Dallas Youth 08 Girls ECNL.