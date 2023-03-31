FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 08 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U15s

The ECNL Regional League 08 Girls are up next on our journey through the Dallas Cup. The last, but not least, team of this year’s project.

The RL 08G side is in 4th Place in the Texas Conference of the ECNL RL with an 11-3-3 record.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 08

Coach: James Fondren

Bracket C: ODP National Select 2008, Sloar SC ECNl G08

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 08

No. Name Pos. 1 Jordan Bryant D 2 Elle Durham M 3 Giordana Gonzalez D 4 Catarina Michelsen Gurman F/M 6 Alyssa Shioya M 7 Emmerson Saller G 10 Isabella Brodelius M/D 11 Arisai Cordova M 12 Madelyn Hernandez G 14 Rosalia Sciotto F 16 Emma Fabila D 17 Avery LaVenture D 19 Soluchi Nnamani F/M 20 Avery Kirby F 21 Kenzie Lavender D 22 Allyson Bigger M/D 23 Callie Crawford F/M

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 08

Date Time Opponent Field April 1 Noon Solar SC ECNL G08 Toyota 12 April 2 8 am ODP National Select 2008 Toyota 12 April 3 2 pm Brampton SC 2008 ODPL Toyota 9

FC Dallas Youth 08 Girls ECNL RL.