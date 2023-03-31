Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 08 for the 2023 Dallas Cup U15s

The ECNL Regional League 08 Girls are up next on our journey through the Dallas Cup. The last, but not least, team of this year’s project.

The RL 08G side is in 4th Place in the Texas Conference of the ECNL RL with an 11-3-3 record.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 08

Coach: James Fondren

Bracket C: ODP National Select 2008, Sloar SC ECNl G08

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 08

No.NamePos.
1Jordan BryantD
2Elle DurhamM
3Giordana GonzalezD
4Catarina Michelsen GurmanF/M
6Alyssa ShioyaM
7Emmerson SallerG
10Isabella BrodeliusM/D
11Arisai CordovaM
12Madelyn HernandezG
14Rosalia SciottoF
16Emma FabilaD
17Avery LaVentureD
19Soluchi NnamaniF/M
20Avery KirbyF
21Kenzie LavenderD
22Allyson BiggerM/D
23Callie CrawfordF/M

Dallas Cup Schedule for FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL Girls 08

DateTimeOpponentField
April 1NoonSolar SC ECNL G08Toyota 12
April 28 amODP National Select 2008Toyota 12
April 32 pmBrampton SC 2008 ODPLToyota 9
FC Dallas Youth 08 Girls ECNL RL.
FC Dallas Youth 08 Girls ECNL RL.

