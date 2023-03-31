Dallas Soccer Alliance chases million-dollar TST prize with Dallas United team

Dallas Soccer Alliance (DSA) has announced they will be fielding a team – Dallas United – in The Soccer Tournament (TST) this summer in pursuit of winning the one million dollar prize. TST is a World-Cup-style tournament with a winner-take-all $1 million prize.

“We are excited to show off the talented players around Dallas against elite international teams,” said DSA Owner and CEO Benjamin Bauer.

Bauer says the DSA team will include top players from the DSA league and the best local players from around Dallas.

The Soccer Tournament is taking place June 1st-4th, 2023 in Cary, North Carolina.

Marquee TST Announced Teams

Team Dempsey – managed by Texas and USMNT great Clint Dempsey.

Wrexham AFC

Hashtag United – UK-based non-league club with a very largest social following.

Club Necaxa – includes Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander, and Kate Upton as owners.

– includes Eva Longoria, Justin Verlander, and Kate Upton as owners. US Women – managed by Heather O’Reilly.

Conrad Beasley United – managed by former USMNT alumni Jimmy Conrad and DaMarcus Beasley.

– managed by former USMNT alumni Jimmy Conrad and DaMarcus Beasley. Borussia Dortmund

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Charlotte FC

Dallas Soccer Alliance

Dallas Soccer Alliance (DSA) is an adult soccer league with over 70 teams and 2,000 members. DSA started in 2019 and has grown to be one of the largest adult leagues in Texas.