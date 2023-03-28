FC Dallas Youth RL 05/04 for Dallas Cup 2023 U19s

The ECNL Regional League is the 2nd Tier of ECNL and is the source of the RL in the name.

FC Dallas Youth RL B05/04

Coach: Chris Che

Bracket G: El Paso Locomotive Elite 64, FC Valencia SWAP, Ikapa United.

FCDY RL 04/05 sits in 4th Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 6-6-2 record.

2022 North Texas State Cup Semi-Finalists.

Roster for FC Dallas Youth RL 05/04

No. Name Pos. Year 0 John Stottlemire G 2005 1 Jonathan Lopp D 2005 3 Jacob Negrescu D 2004 4 Sebastian Romero M/D 2005 5 Richard Baxter D 2005 6 Logan Murphy D/M 2005 7 Arman Najari D 2005 8 Esteban Olmedo M 2005 9 Santiago Carrasco M 2005 10 Syed Adil Husain F 2005 12 David Alvarado M 2005 13 Caleb Fisher M 2005 14 Tanner Bowman D 2005 15 Alexander Angeles F 2005 16 Cameron Mulvanny F 2005 17 Mayank Dutta F/M 2005 18 Celani Nkomo F 2005 19 Isaac Contreras M 2005 23 Kaden Ung M 2005 24 Kai Bebber F/M 2005 28 DAVID DILOV F 2005 30 Malachi Walker M 2005 42 Sebastian Quiroz Corrugedo G 2005

2023 Dallas Cup Schedule for FCDY RL 05/04

Date Time Opponent Location April 3 6 pm Ikapa United Richland College 9 April 4 4 pm FC Valencia Swap Richland College 1 April 5 6 pm El Paso Locomotive Elite 64 MoneyGram 6

