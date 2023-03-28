Categories Dallas Cup, Dallas Texans, FCD Youth

FC Dallas Youth RL 05/04 for Dallas Cup 2023 U19s

The ECNL Regional League is the 2nd Tier of ECNL and is the source of the RL in the name.

FC Dallas Youth RL B05/04

Coach: Chris Che

Bracket G: El Paso Locomotive Elite 64, FC Valencia SWAP, Ikapa United.

FCDY RL 04/05 sits in 4th Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 6-6-2 record.

2022 North Texas State Cup Semi-Finalists.

Roster for FC Dallas Youth RL 05/04

No.NamePos.Year
0John StottlemireG2005
1Jonathan LoppD2005
3Jacob NegrescuD2004
4Sebastian RomeroM/D2005
5Richard BaxterD2005
6Logan MurphyD/M2005
7Arman NajariD2005
8Esteban OlmedoM2005
9Santiago CarrascoM2005
10Syed Adil HusainF2005
12David AlvaradoM2005
13Caleb FisherM2005
14Tanner BowmanD2005
15Alexander AngelesF2005
16Cameron MulvannyF2005
17Mayank DuttaF/M2005
18Celani NkomoF2005
19Isaac ContrerasM2005
23Kaden UngM2005
24Kai BebberF/M2005
28DAVID DILOVF2005
30Malachi WalkerM2005
42Sebastian Quiroz CorrugedoG2005

2023 Dallas Cup Schedule for FCDY RL 05/04

DateTimeOpponentLocation
April 36 pmIkapa UnitedRichland College 9
April 44 pmFC Valencia SwapRichland College 1
April 56 pmEl Paso Locomotive Elite 64MoneyGram 6
FCDY ECNL RL 04-05
FC Dallas Youth ECNL RL 04-05.

