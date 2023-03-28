FC Dallas Youth RL 05/04 for Dallas Cup 2023 U19s

The ECNL Regional League is the 2nd Tier of ECNL and is the source of the RL in the name.
FC Dallas Youth RL B05/04
Coach: Chris Che
Bracket G: El Paso Locomotive Elite 64, FC Valencia SWAP, Ikapa United.
FCDY RL 04/05 sits in 4th Place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 6-6-2 record.
2022 North Texas State Cup Semi-Finalists.
Roster for FC Dallas Youth RL 05/04
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|0
|John Stottlemire
|G
|2005
|1
|Jonathan Lopp
|D
|2005
|3
|Jacob Negrescu
|D
|2004
|4
|Sebastian Romero
|M/D
|2005
|5
|Richard Baxter
|D
|2005
|6
|Logan Murphy
|D/M
|2005
|7
|Arman Najari
|D
|2005
|8
|Esteban Olmedo
|M
|2005
|9
|Santiago Carrasco
|M
|2005
|10
|Syed Adil Husain
|F
|2005
|12
|David Alvarado
|M
|2005
|13
|Caleb Fisher
|M
|2005
|14
|Tanner Bowman
|D
|2005
|15
|Alexander Angeles
|F
|2005
|16
|Cameron Mulvanny
|F
|2005
|17
|Mayank Dutta
|F/M
|2005
|18
|Celani Nkomo
|F
|2005
|19
|Isaac Contreras
|M
|2005
|23
|Kaden Ung
|M
|2005
|24
|Kai Bebber
|F/M
|2005
|28
|DAVID DILOV
|F
|2005
|30
|Malachi Walker
|M
|2005
|42
|Sebastian Quiroz Corrugedo
|G
|2005
2023 Dallas Cup Schedule for FCDY RL 05/04
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|April 3
|6 pm
|Ikapa United
|Richland College 9
|April 4
|4 pm
|FC Valencia Swap
|Richland College 1
|April 5
|6 pm
|El Paso Locomotive Elite 64
|MoneyGram 6