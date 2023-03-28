FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 04/05 for Dallas Cup 2023 U19s

And now we begin the series on the FC Dallas Youth teams in the 2023 Dallas Cup. ECNL is the 2nd national league right behind MLS Next and FC Dallas now has two teams in this division at the U19 level – Red and White.
The Red/White teams for FC Dallas in the ECNL are mostly split by year. Red is mostly 2004s and White is 2005s.
Obviously, I’ll have a lot less info on these teams than the Academy. But I’ll scrounge up what I can.
Having a tough time finding pics this year.
FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 04/05
Coach: Casey Cantor
Bracket C: ID Houston Legends NLFC, Steve Gerrard Academy, Strikers Miami FC Elite
FCDY ECNL Red sit in 7th place (4-5-4) in the North Division of the Texas Conference.
Missing from this roster? Diego Pepi #10. He’s not with North Texas SC.
Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 04/05
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Pos.
|1
|Ivan Villatoro
|2004
|G
|2
|Ashton Contreras
|2004
|M
|4
|Frederic Kossehasse
|2004
|M
|6
|Axel Miranda Martinez
|2004
|M/D
|7
|Franc Nmengah
|2004
|F
|8
|Aubry Eason
|2004
|F
|9
|D’Jonte’ Davis
|2004
|M
|11
|Bartek Zabek
|2004
|F/M
|12
|Phillipe Boigny
|2004
|F
|13
|Hugo Anguiano
|2004
|F
|16
|Adam Lansdown
|2004
|G
|20
|Diego Valera Zamora
|2004
|M
|22
|Diego Aguilera
|2004
|D
|23
|Julian Thomson
|2004
|M/D
|24
|Arath Valdez
|2004
|G
|26
|Pedrojose Reyes
|2004
|M
|27
|Sang Lian
|2004
|M
|28
|Noe Robles
|2004
|M
|45
|Bobby Murphy
|2004
|D
|55
|Adric Rosato
|2004
|M
|56
|Alejandro Gonzalez
|2004
|D
|88
|Luke Adams
|2005
|M/D
|Elliott Finley
|2004
|G
|Luis Fuentes Jr
|2004
|M
FCDY ECNL Red 04/05 Dallas Cup 2023 Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|April 3
|8 pm
|Steven Gerrard Academy
|MoneyGram 4
|April 4
|4 pm
|Strikers Miami FC Elite
|Richland College 8
|April 5
|6 pm
|ID Houston Legends NLFC
|Richland College 10