FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 04/05 for Dallas Cup 2023 U19s

And now we begin the series on the FC Dallas Youth teams in the 2023 Dallas Cup. ECNL is the 2nd national league right behind MLS Next and FC Dallas now has two teams in this division at the U19 level – Red and White.

The Red/White teams for FC Dallas in the ECNL are mostly split by year. Red is mostly 2004s and White is 2005s.

Obviously, I’ll have a lot less info on these teams than the Academy. But I’ll scrounge up what I can.

Having a tough time finding pics this year.

FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 04/05

Coach: Casey Cantor

Bracket C: ID Houston Legends NLFC, Steve Gerrard Academy, Strikers Miami FC Elite

FCDY ECNL Red sit in 7th place (4-5-4) in the North Division of the Texas Conference.

Missing from this roster? Diego Pepi #10. He’s not with North Texas SC.

Roster for FC Dallas Youth ECNL Red 04/05

No. Name Year Pos. 1 Ivan Villatoro 2004 G 2 Ashton Contreras 2004 M 4 Frederic Kossehasse 2004 M 6 Axel Miranda Martinez 2004 M/D 7 Franc Nmengah 2004 F 8 Aubry Eason 2004 F 9 D’Jonte’ Davis 2004 M 11 Bartek Zabek 2004 F/M 12 Phillipe Boigny 2004 F 13 Hugo Anguiano 2004 F 16 Adam Lansdown 2004 G 20 Diego Valera Zamora 2004 M 22 Diego Aguilera 2004 D 23 Julian Thomson 2004 M/D 24 Arath Valdez 2004 G 26 Pedrojose Reyes 2004 M 27 Sang Lian 2004 M 28 Noe Robles 2004 M 45 Bobby Murphy 2004 D 55 Adric Rosato 2004 M 56 Alejandro Gonzalez 2004 D 88 Luke Adams 2005 M/D Elliott Finley 2004 G Luis Fuentes Jr 2004 M

FCDY ECNL Red 04/05 Dallas Cup 2023 Schedule

Date Time Opponent Location April 3 8 pm Steven Gerrard Academy MoneyGram 4 April 4 4 pm Strikers Miami FC Elite Richland College 8 April 5 6 pm ID Houston Legends NLFC Richland College 10

FCD Youth 04 Premier ECNL (in 2022).