Categories FC Dallas, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Academy U12s South for 2023 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Academy U12s South for 2023 Dallas Cup

There are two U12 sides North and South. Next up is South. I didn’t even have a roster for this team of any kind until I obtained this one from the Dallas Cup. I’ve at least gotten positions for a few of these young fellas.

FC Dallas Academy U12s South

Coach: Tony Falcon

Bracket B: Angeles Soccer Elite, Dallas Texans Pre ECNL, PRFC Scottsdale Hernandez

2011s.

U12 South FC Dallas Academy Roster

Reminder, while these rosters I’m posting were obtained from the Dallas Cup they can be changed up till right before the tournament.

No.NamePos.
Dominic GonzalezCB
Rowan LesterCB
Marcos HernandezG
Jonathan VargasLB
Trajan CastañonRB
Noe PerezM
Ford HusbandsLB
Alessandro PastranM
Christian GonzalesM
Santiago NavarroF/M
Uriel HurtadoF/M
Matias TejedaM
Nathan VasquezF/M
George ClarkM
Kaleb DavisRB
Mateo Kattan
Jameson Rogers
Carlos Cardona

FCD U12 South Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentLocation
April 211:30 amPRFC Scottsdale HernandezRichland College 13
April 36 pmAngeles Soccer EliteRichland College 14
April 46 pmDallas Texans Pre ECNLRichland College 15

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *