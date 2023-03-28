FC Dallas Academy U12s South for 2023 Dallas Cup

There are two U12 sides North and South. Next up is South. I didn’t even have a roster for this team of any kind until I obtained this one from the Dallas Cup. I’ve at least gotten positions for a few of these young fellas.
FC Dallas Academy U12s South
Coach: Tony Falcon
Bracket B: Angeles Soccer Elite, Dallas Texans Pre ECNL, PRFC Scottsdale Hernandez
2011s.
U12 South FC Dallas Academy Roster
Reminder, while these rosters I’m posting were obtained from the Dallas Cup they can be changed up till right before the tournament.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Dominic Gonzalez
|CB
|Rowan Lester
|CB
|Marcos Hernandez
|G
|Jonathan Vargas
|LB
|Trajan Castañon
|RB
|Noe Perez
|M
|Ford Husbands
|LB
|Alessandro Pastran
|M
|Christian Gonzales
|M
|Santiago Navarro
|F/M
|Uriel Hurtado
|F/M
|Matias Tejeda
|M
|Nathan Vasquez
|F/M
|George Clark
|M
|Kaleb Davis
|RB
|Mateo Kattan
|Jameson Rogers
|Carlos Cardona
FCD U12 South Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|April 2
|11:30 am
|PRFC Scottsdale Hernandez
|Richland College 13
|April 3
|6 pm
|Angeles Soccer Elite
|Richland College 14
|April 4
|6 pm
|Dallas Texans Pre ECNL
|Richland College 15