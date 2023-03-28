FC Dallas Academy U12s South for 2023 Dallas Cup

There are two U12 sides North and South. Next up is South. I didn’t even have a roster for this team of any kind until I obtained this one from the Dallas Cup. I’ve at least gotten positions for a few of these young fellas.

FC Dallas Academy U12s South

Coach: Tony Falcon

Bracket B: Angeles Soccer Elite, Dallas Texans Pre ECNL, PRFC Scottsdale Hernandez

2011s.

U12 South FC Dallas Academy Roster

Reminder, while these rosters I’m posting were obtained from the Dallas Cup they can be changed up till right before the tournament.

No. Name Pos. Dominic Gonzalez CB Rowan Lester CB Marcos Hernandez G Jonathan Vargas LB Trajan Castañon RB Noe Perez M Ford Husbands LB Alessandro Pastran M Christian Gonzales M Santiago Navarro F/M Uriel Hurtado F/M Matias Tejeda M Nathan Vasquez F/M George Clark M Kaleb Davis RB Mateo Kattan Jameson Rogers Carlos Cardona

FCD U12 South Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Location April 2 11:30 am PRFC Scottsdale Hernandez Richland College 13 April 3 6 pm Angeles Soccer Elite Richland College 14 April 4 6 pm Dallas Texans Pre ECNL Richland College 15