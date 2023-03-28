Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Academy U12s North for 2023 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Academy U12s North for 2023 Dallas Cup

There are two U12 sides North and South. We’ll start with North. I didn’t even have a roster for this team of any kind until I obtained this one from the Dallas Cup. I still don’t have numbers or positions… or a pic.

FC Dallas Academy U12s North

Coach: Toto Schmugge & Phil Gomez

Bracket F: NDA Catalyst N11, PRFC North Valley Tomasevic, La Roca A Bakrim

2011s.

U12 North FC Dallas Academy Roster

Reminder, while these rosters I’m posting were obtained from the Dallas Cup they can be changed up till right before the tournament.

No.NamePos. Notes
7Ian MillerF/W
50Benjamin FlowersF/W
6Daniel VillarrealCM/D
Anthony Rodriguez
10Luis SalasCM
9Lenon LuccinF/WPeter’s youngest son.
5Jackson PeaLB
45Elvis PinedaF/W
57D’Alessandro OchoaCM
2Jayden TranCM/D
11Elijah KelcherRB/CB
4Samuel OnsarigoF/W
1David JaimesG
Jonathan Jimenez
12William CarbajalCB
8Aydin FrancoCB
13Jacob ModersohnG

FCD U12 North Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentLocation
April 21:30 pmLa Roca A BakrimRichland College 13
April 36 pmPRFC North Balley TomasevicRichland College 15
April 46 pmHDA Catalyst N 11Richland College 14
FC Dallas Academy U12 North team photo.
FC Dallas Academy U12 North (2011) team photo.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *