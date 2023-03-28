FC Dallas Academy U12s North for 2023 Dallas Cup

There are two U12 sides North and South. We’ll start with North. I didn’t even have a roster for this team of any kind until I obtained this one from the Dallas Cup. I still don’t have numbers or positions… or a pic.

FC Dallas Academy U12s North

Coach: Toto Schmugge & Phil Gomez

Bracket F: NDA Catalyst N11, PRFC North Valley Tomasevic, La Roca A Bakrim

2011s.

U12 North FC Dallas Academy Roster

Reminder, while these rosters I’m posting were obtained from the Dallas Cup they can be changed up till right before the tournament.

No. Name Pos. Notes 7 Ian Miller F/W 50 Benjamin Flowers F/W 6 Daniel Villarreal CM/D Anthony Rodriguez 10 Luis Salas CM 9 Lenon Luccin F/W Peter’s youngest son. 5 Jackson Pea LB 45 Elvis Pineda F/W 57 D’Alessandro Ochoa CM 2 Jayden Tran CM/D 11 Elijah Kelcher RB/CB 4 Samuel Onsarigo F/W 1 David Jaimes G Jonathan Jimenez 12 William Carbajal CB 8 Aydin Franco CB 13 Jacob Modersohn G

FCD U12 North Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Location April 2 1:30 pm La Roca A Bakrim Richland College 13 April 3 6 pm PRFC North Balley Tomasevic Richland College 15 April 4 6 pm HDA Catalyst N 11 Richland College 14

FC Dallas Academy U12 North (2011) team photo.