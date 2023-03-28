FC Dallas Academy U12s North for 2023 Dallas Cup

There are two U12 sides North and South. We’ll start with North. I didn’t even have a roster for this team of any kind until I obtained this one from the Dallas Cup. I still don’t have numbers or positions… or a pic.
FC Dallas Academy U12s North
Coach: Toto Schmugge & Phil Gomez
Bracket F: NDA Catalyst N11, PRFC North Valley Tomasevic, La Roca A Bakrim
2011s.
U12 North FC Dallas Academy Roster
Reminder, while these rosters I’m posting were obtained from the Dallas Cup they can be changed up till right before the tournament.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|7
|Ian Miller
|F/W
|50
|Benjamin Flowers
|F/W
|6
|Daniel Villarreal
|CM/D
|Anthony Rodriguez
|10
|Luis Salas
|CM
|9
|Lenon Luccin
|F/W
|Peter’s youngest son.
|5
|Jackson Pea
|LB
|45
|Elvis Pineda
|F/W
|57
|D’Alessandro Ochoa
|CM
|2
|Jayden Tran
|CM/D
|11
|Elijah Kelcher
|RB/CB
|4
|Samuel Onsarigo
|F/W
|1
|David Jaimes
|G
|Jonathan Jimenez
|12
|William Carbajal
|CB
|8
|Aydin Franco
|CB
|13
|Jacob Modersohn
|G
FCD U12 North Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|April 2
|1:30 pm
|La Roca A Bakrim
|Richland College 13
|April 3
|6 pm
|PRFC North Balley Tomasevic
|Richland College 15
|April 4
|6 pm
|HDA Catalyst N 11
|Richland College 14