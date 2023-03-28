FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 05/04 for Dallas Cup 2023 U18s

The 2nd FC Dallas ECNL team in the Texas North Division is the ECNL White. All the players in this team are 2005s.
The Red/White teams for FC Dallas in the ECNL are mostly split by year. Red is mostly 2004s and White is 2005s.
FC Dallas Youth RL B05/04
Coach: Casey Cantor
Bracket A: DeRo TFC, Fullerton Rangers Blue, Solar Martinez ECNL-RL
FCDY ECNL White is in 6th place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 5-6-4 record.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|1
|Maxwell Leviton
|G
|2
|Ryoma Colyar
|D
|4
|Hazani Torres
|D
|5
|Luke Neely
|D
|7
|Jose Campos
|M
|9
|Raul Parga
|F
|10
|Matthew Sanchez
|M
|11
|Victor Herrera
|M/D
|11
|Craig Stevenson
|F
|15
|Hikaru Dojo
|M
|16
|Salim Chavez
|M
|17
|Devin Snyder
|M
|18
|Stetson Buttrill
|F
|19
|Edward Garcia
|M
|23
|Dylan Berry
|D
|24
|Ismail Nieves
|D
|30
|Kalib Hernandez
|F
|38
|John Pelaez
|F
|40
|Logan Jones
|M
|88
|Luke Adams
|Gian Najera
2023 Dallas Cup Schedule for FCDY ECNl White 05/04
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Location
|April 3
|10 am
|DeRo TFC
|Richland College 2
|April 4
|6 pm
|Fullerton Rangers Blue
|Richland College 1
|April 5
|8 pm
|Solar Martinez ECNL-RL
|Richland College 1