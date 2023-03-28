FC Dallas Youth ECNL White 05/04 for Dallas Cup 2023 U18s

The 2nd FC Dallas ECNL team in the Texas North Division is the ECNL White. All the players in this team are 2005s.

The Red/White teams for FC Dallas in the ECNL are mostly split by year. Red is mostly 2004s and White is 2005s.

FC Dallas Youth RL B05/04

Coach: Casey Cantor

Bracket A: DeRo TFC, Fullerton Rangers Blue, Solar Martinez ECNL-RL

FCDY ECNL White is in 6th place in the North Division of the Texas Conference with a 5-6-4 record.

No. Name Pos. 1 Maxwell Leviton G 2 Ryoma Colyar D 4 Hazani Torres D 5 Luke Neely D 7 Jose Campos M 9 Raul Parga F 10 Matthew Sanchez M 11 Victor Herrera M/D 11 Craig Stevenson F 15 Hikaru Dojo M 16 Salim Chavez M 17 Devin Snyder M 18 Stetson Buttrill F 19 Edward Garcia M 23 Dylan Berry D 24 Ismail Nieves D 30 Kalib Hernandez F 38 John Pelaez F 40 Logan Jones M 88 Luke Adams Gian Najera

2023 Dallas Cup Schedule for FCDY ECNl White 05/04

Date Time Opponent Location April 3 10 am DeRo TFC Richland College 2 April 4 6 pm Fullerton Rangers Blue Richland College 1 April 5 8 pm Solar Martinez ECNL-RL Richland College 1

FC Dallas Youth 05 Boys Premier (in 2022).