FC Dallas Youth 09 West for 2022 Dallas Cup

The final U13 team in this year’s DC for FC Dallas.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.
FC Dallas Youth 09 West
Coach: Young Kang
Bracket F: Total Futbol Club 2009 Gold, Rio Rapids Soccer Club 09 ECNL, Austin FC MLS EYDP U13
FCDY 09 West plays in the Dallas Classic League Division 1 and they are in 2nd place with a 6-1-2 record and a +8 goal differential.
FCDY 09 West Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|1
|Edgar Torres
|2009
|3
|Johnathan Sandibanez
|2009
|4
|Daniel Savala
|2009
|5
|Jett Logan
|2009
|7
|Emilio Kieffer
|2009
|8
|Mauro Miranda
|2009
|10
|Adrian Perez-Barreto
|2009
|11
|Christian Figueroa
|2009
|12
|Bruce Romano
|2009
|13
|Minjun Lee
|2009
|15
|Kyle Vidal
|2009
|16
|Austin Pillittere
|2009
|17
|Hyoungju Kim
|2009
|18
|Alexander Gonzalez
|2009
|30
|Christian Tovar
|2009
|33
|Carlos Vazquez
|2009
|70
|Santiago Castillo
|2009
|77
|Emil Tairov
|2009
FCDY 09 West Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 11
|4 pm
|Total Futnol Club 2009 Gold
|Richland 4
|April 12
|2 pm
|Rio Rapids SC 09 ECNL
|Richland 9
|April 13
|4 pm
|Austin FC MLS EYDP U13
|Richland 3