Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 09 West for 2022 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth 09 West for 2022 Dallas Cup

The final U13 team in this year’s DC for FC Dallas.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.

FC Dallas Youth 09 West

Coach: Young Kang

Bracket F: Total Futbol Club 2009 Gold, Rio Rapids Soccer Club 09 ECNL, Austin FC MLS EYDP U13

FCDY 09 West plays in the Dallas Classic League Division 1 and they are in 2nd place with a 6-1-2 record and a +8 goal differential.

FCDY 09 West Dallas Cup Roster

No.NameYear
1Edgar Torres2009
3Johnathan Sandibanez2009
4Daniel Savala2009
5Jett Logan2009
7Emilio Kieffer2009
8Mauro Miranda2009
10Adrian Perez-Barreto2009
11Christian Figueroa2009
12Bruce Romano2009
13Minjun Lee2009
15Kyle Vidal2009
16Austin Pillittere2009
17Hyoungju Kim2009
18Alexander Gonzalez2009
30Christian Tovar2009
33Carlos Vazquez2009
70Santiago Castillo2009
77Emil Tairov2009

FCDY 09 West Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 114 pmTotal Futnol Club 2009 GoldRichland 4
April 122 pmRio Rapids SC 09 ECNLRichland 9
April 134 pmAustin FC MLS EYDP U13Richland 3
FCDY 09 Red West
FC Dallas Youth 09 West Boys.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.