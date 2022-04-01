Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 09 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth 09 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

Two more age groups to go as we move to U13s.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. 

FCD Youth 09 Premier

Coach: Jose Suarez

Bracket C: Capital City SC 09 Sky South, Real Salt Lake Academy 09 Premier, San Jose Earthquakes U13

FCDY 09 Premier plays in the ECNL in the Texas North Conference. They are in 5th Place with a 9-5-2 record and a +17 goal differential.

FCD Youth 09 Premier Dallas Cup Roster

No.NamePos.Year
1Geremi MachariaG2009
3Clay CramerD2009
4Liam MichelD2009
6Dylan LooneyF2009
7Dany De La CruzM2009
8Brendan DressellD2009
9Trevor VasquezM2009
10Joshua MunozM2009
12Jonathan GutierrezM2009
14Luke MarteyF2009
15Joaquin GonzalezM2009
16Omar VillarrealM2009
17Chase PayneD2009
18Carlo JohnsonD2009
19Christian WygantM2009
21Dylan Sandifer2009
29Santiago CarmonaG2009

FCD Youth 09 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 1011:30 amSan Jose Earthquakes U13Richland 8
April 114 pmReal Salt Lake Academy 09Richland 7
April 134 pmCapitol City SC 09 Sky SouthRichland 2
FC Dallas Youth 09 Premier U13 ECNL.
FC Dallas Youth 09 Premier U13 ECNL.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.