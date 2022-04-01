FC Dallas Youth 09 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

Two more age groups to go as we move to U13s.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.
FCD Youth 09 Premier
Coach: Jose Suarez
Bracket C: Capital City SC 09 Sky South, Real Salt Lake Academy 09 Premier, San Jose Earthquakes U13
FCDY 09 Premier plays in the ECNL in the Texas North Conference. They are in 5th Place with a 9-5-2 record and a +17 goal differential.
FCD Youth 09 Premier Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|1
|Geremi Macharia
|G
|2009
|3
|Clay Cramer
|D
|2009
|4
|Liam Michel
|D
|2009
|6
|Dylan Looney
|F
|2009
|7
|Dany De La Cruz
|M
|2009
|8
|Brendan Dressell
|D
|2009
|9
|Trevor Vasquez
|M
|2009
|10
|Joshua Munoz
|M
|2009
|12
|Jonathan Gutierrez
|M
|2009
|14
|Luke Martey
|F
|2009
|15
|Joaquin Gonzalez
|M
|2009
|16
|Omar Villarreal
|M
|2009
|17
|Chase Payne
|D
|2009
|18
|Carlo Johnson
|D
|2009
|19
|Christian Wygant
|M
|2009
|21
|Dylan Sandifer
|2009
|29
|Santiago Carmona
|G
|2009
FCD Youth 09 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 10
|11:30 am
|San Jose Earthquakes U13
|Richland 8
|April 11
|4 pm
|Real Salt Lake Academy 09
|Richland 7
|April 13
|4 pm
|Capitol City SC 09 Sky South
|Richland 2