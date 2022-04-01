FC Dallas Youth 09 Premier for 2022 Dallas Cup

Two more age groups to go as we move to U13s.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.

FCD Youth 09 Premier

Coach: Jose Suarez

Bracket C: Capital City SC 09 Sky South, Real Salt Lake Academy 09 Premier, San Jose Earthquakes U13

FCDY 09 Premier plays in the ECNL in the Texas North Conference. They are in 5th Place with a 9-5-2 record and a +17 goal differential.

FCD Youth 09 Premier Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Pos. Year 1 Geremi Macharia G 2009 3 Clay Cramer D 2009 4 Liam Michel D 2009 6 Dylan Looney F 2009 7 Dany De La Cruz M 2009 8 Brendan Dressell D 2009 9 Trevor Vasquez M 2009 10 Joshua Munoz M 2009 12 Jonathan Gutierrez M 2009 14 Luke Martey F 2009 15 Joaquin Gonzalez M 2009 16 Omar Villarreal M 2009 17 Chase Payne D 2009 18 Carlo Johnson D 2009 19 Christian Wygant M 2009 21 Dylan Sandifer 2009 29 Santiago Carmona G 2009

FCD Youth 09 Premier Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 10 11:30 am San Jose Earthquakes U13 Richland 8 April 11 4 pm Real Salt Lake Academy 09 Richland 7 April 13 4 pm Capitol City SC 09 Sky South Richland 2

FC Dallas Youth 09 Premier U13 ECNL.