Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 08 Central for the 2022 Dallas Cup

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Youth 08 Central for the 2022 Dallas Cup

With the FCD Academy and Premier in the U14, Central makes the 3rd club for Los Toros in the U14s.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. Team pic!

FC Dallas Youth 08 Central

Coaches: Victor Medina, Robert Fernandez, and Francisco Bernal

Bracket A: FC Dinastia 08 (Mex), CDA Slammers FC ECNL 2008, OKC Energy 08 ECNL

FCDY 08 Central plays in the Dallas Classic League Division 1. They are currently in 2nd Place – right behind another FCD team, ETX 08 Garcia – with a 6-2-1 record and a +17 goal differential.

FCDY 08 Central Dallas Cup Roster

No.NameYear
1Wyatt Gemmell2008
3Simon Castaneda2008
4Eduardo Martinez2008
5Brody Scott2009
8Tommy Castaneda2008
9Damian Gomez2008
10Andres Ojeda2008
11Aaron Olguin2008
12Jaylen Tovar2008
13Joseph Paz2008
17Luca Beirute2008
19Charles Brady2008
20Omar Molina2008
21Yahir Batres2008
24Esdras Mercado2008
25Joseth Matamoros2008
27Ahanaf Arif2008
44Andrew Lewis2008
51Jeff Martinez2009

FCDY 08 Central Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 101:30 pmCDA Slammers FC ECNL 2008MoneyGram 10
April 118 pmFC Dinastia 08 (Mex)Richland 6
April 134 pmOKC Energy FC 08 ECNLRichland 6

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.