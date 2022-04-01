FC Dallas Youth 08 Central for the 2022 Dallas Cup

With the FCD Academy and Premier in the U14, Central makes the 3rd club for Los Toros in the U14s.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet. Team pic!
FC Dallas Youth 08 Central
Coaches: Victor Medina, Robert Fernandez, and Francisco Bernal
Bracket A: FC Dinastia 08 (Mex), CDA Slammers FC ECNL 2008, OKC Energy 08 ECNL
FCDY 08 Central plays in the Dallas Classic League Division 1. They are currently in 2nd Place – right behind another FCD team, ETX 08 Garcia – with a 6-2-1 record and a +17 goal differential.
FCDY 08 Central Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|1
|Wyatt Gemmell
|2008
|3
|Simon Castaneda
|2008
|4
|Eduardo Martinez
|2008
|5
|Brody Scott
|2009
|8
|Tommy Castaneda
|2008
|9
|Damian Gomez
|2008
|10
|Andres Ojeda
|2008
|11
|Aaron Olguin
|2008
|12
|Jaylen Tovar
|2008
|13
|Joseph Paz
|2008
|17
|Luca Beirute
|2008
|19
|Charles Brady
|2008
|20
|Omar Molina
|2008
|21
|Yahir Batres
|2008
|24
|Esdras Mercado
|2008
|25
|Joseth Matamoros
|2008
|27
|Ahanaf Arif
|2008
|44
|Andrew Lewis
|2008
|51
|Jeff Martinez
|2009
FCDY 08 Central Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 10
|1:30 pm
|CDA Slammers FC ECNL 2008
|MoneyGram 10
|April 11
|8 pm
|FC Dinastia 08 (Mex)
|Richland 6
|April 13
|4 pm
|OKC Energy FC 08 ECNL
|Richland 6