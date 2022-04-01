Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Youth, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Youth 10 Central Red for 2022 Dallas Cup

Aside from the North and South Academy U12 teams, FCD has two more clubs in the U12 Dallas Cup.

FC Dallas Youth 10 Central Red

Coach: Victor Medina

Bracket A: Toca FC 2010 MLS, Angeles Soccer Elite (Mex), Houston Dynamo Dash YSC HDA Catalyst 10.

FCDY 10 Central Red plays in the Dallas Classic League Division 1 and sits in 4th with a 4-3-0 record and a +1 goal differential.

FCDY 10 Central Red Dallas Cup Roster

No.NameYear
0Jackson Shirley2010
3Yovany Vail2010
4Ian Olguin2010
5Luis Malagon2010
7Gerardo Estrada2010
8Mason Dwomo2010
9Henry Hail2010
10Jules Fine2010
11Zavier Green2010
15Christian Hernandez2010
17Elijah Tayengo2010
18Callum Jones2010
19Bernardo Eguia2010
22Jorge Ibarra2010
30Ryan Schreck2010
Nathan Suarez2010

FCDY 10 Central Red Dallas Cup Schedule

DateTimeOpponentVenue
April 132 pmToca FC 2010 MLSMoneyGram 14
April 143 pmAngeles Soccer Elites (Mex)MoneyGram 13
April 153 pmHouston Dynamo Dash YSC HDA Catalyst 10MoneyGram 14

