FC Dallas Youth 10 South for 2022 Dallas Cup

The final FC Dallas boys teams and the last one in the U12 Division.
All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.
FC Dallas Youth 10 South
Coach: Daniel Rivas
Bracket B: Academia de Futbol Tigres San Rafael SR (Mex), Little Rock Rangers Academy 2010, Cadence SFC 2010.
FCDY 10 South plays in the Dallas Classic League Division 1 and they are in 6th place with a 2-2-3 record and a 0 goal differential.
FCDY 10 South Dallas Cup Roster
|No.
|Name
|Year
|1
|Sebastian Hernandez
|2010
|2
|Manuel Ruiz
|2010
|4
|Santiago Gonzalez
|2010
|6
|JOSHUA JOHNSON
|2010
|8
|Anthony Lopez
|2010
|14
|Christopher Olvera
|2010
|17
|Luke Mayer
|2010
|18
|Gabriel Vivero
|2010
|21
|Ibrahim Marouf
|2010
|22
|Xavi Mundo
|2010
|24
|Joaquin Mendoza-Monty
|2010
|35
|Rowan Lester
|2011
|38
|Larkin Ma-Hain
|2010
|66
|Angelo Caiafa
|2010
|99
|Nathan Hernandez
|2010
FCDY 10 South Dallas Cup Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|April 13
|4 pm
|Little Rock Rangers Academy 2010
|MoneyGram 13
|April 14
|5 pm
|Academia de Futbol Tigres San Rafael SR (Mex)
|MoneyGram 12
|April 15
|1 pm
|Cadence SFC 2010
|MoneyGram 12