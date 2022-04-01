FC Dallas Youth 10 South for 2022 Dallas Cup

The final FC Dallas boys teams and the last one in the U12 Division.

All the non-Academy teams are outside my radar, some more so than others. I do my best with the info I can find but if you have any to share please reach out. Twitter @3rdDegreeNet.

FC Dallas Youth 10 South

Coach: Daniel Rivas

Bracket B: Academia de Futbol Tigres San Rafael SR (Mex), Little Rock Rangers Academy 2010, Cadence SFC 2010.

FCDY 10 South plays in the Dallas Classic League Division 1 and they are in 6th place with a 2-2-3 record and a 0 goal differential.

FCDY 10 South Dallas Cup Roster

No. Name Year 1 Sebastian Hernandez 2010 2 Manuel Ruiz 2010 4 Santiago Gonzalez 2010 6 JOSHUA JOHNSON 2010 8 Anthony Lopez 2010 14 Christopher Olvera 2010 17 Luke Mayer 2010 18 Gabriel Vivero 2010 21 Ibrahim Marouf 2010 22 Xavi Mundo 2010 24 Joaquin Mendoza-Monty 2010 35 Rowan Lester 2011 38 Larkin Ma-Hain 2010 66 Angelo Caiafa 2010 99 Nathan Hernandez 2010

FCDY 10 South Dallas Cup Schedule

Date Time Opponent Venue April 13 4 pm Little Rock Rangers Academy 2010 MoneyGram 13 April 14 5 pm Academia de Futbol Tigres San Rafael SR (Mex) MoneyGram 12 April 15 1 pm Cadence SFC 2010 MoneyGram 12