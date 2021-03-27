FC Dallas Youth 05G West White in the Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

Since the girls start on Saturday (aka tomorrow) I’m going to knock out the two non-Academy FC Dallas Youth girls teams in this year’s field. This is the 2nd non-Academy team and they are in the U16 Girls bracket.

FC Dallas Youth 05G West White Roster

No. Name Pos. Note 1 Brittnee Hill GK 2 Alexis Wegner 3 Madison Pensom M 5 Rylee Wiese M 7 Alexis Wert M 9 Amanda Quinones 10 Ashley Granados F 14 Nicole Gou M 16 Lucy Donovan M 17 Kaylie Harris F 19 Rylie Allen D 21 Lupita Bueno 22 Monserrat Bueno 26 Carly Walter D 28 Katherine Dalton GK 33 Courtney Fuqua 46 Sara Monet Guindon D

Coach: Tyler Powell

Manager: Britta Wert

05 West White Schedule – Bracket A

Sat, March 27 DKSC ECNL U16 4 pm Toyota Soccer Center #6 Sun, March 28 Crossfire Premier 05 ECNL 10:30 am Toyota Soccer Center #4 Mon, March 29 Solar U15 ECNL 2:30 pm Toyota Soccer Center #8

FC Dallas Youth 05G West White.

Please let me know if I got the wrong team in the picture.