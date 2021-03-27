FC Dallas Youth 02 Boys Premier in Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
FC Dallas Youth Premier plays in the ECNL.
Player to Watch
Roman Torres – The big-name for me on this team is Roman Torres. From what I’ve seen – and heard – there is Academy-level talent here. FCD has tons of central mids so he’s been with Premier. I know at one point he had some trials lined up but I think Covid derailed that and he’s taken a GAP year with FCD Youth. He’s trained with NTXSC some and whatever college lands him is getting a heck of a player.
FC Dallas Youth 02 Boys Premier Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes
|0
|Tristan Whelchel
|4
|Benjamin Mings
|5
|Patrick Pither
|D
|6
|Porter Pomykal
|Paxton’s brother.
|7
|Rennato Ramos
|8
|Bryce Boneau
|9
|Felipe Medina
|10
|Roman Torres
|M
|USA Today DFW Boys Soccer Player of the Year at Uplift Prep. 3-Time UIL 10-4A MVP.
|11
|Felipe Garcia
|12
|Corey Kossowski
|13
|Ryan Shea
|W
|14
|Knobel Hunt
|F
|15
|Christian Shadle
|17
|Zakhar Zapolskyy
|19
|Richard Casso
|21
|William Pondeca
|22
|Jonathan Gallardo
|25
|Joshua Milla
|M
|30
|Jack Waterman
|GK
|34
|Joe Perryman
|77
|Adam Aboohamidi
Coach: Casey Cantor
Manager: Preston Pomykal
02B Premier Schedule – Bracket G
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|Santa Clara Sporting 02 Green
|4:30 pm
|MoneyGram #4
|Mon, March 29
|Patuxent Football Academy 02
|2:30 pm
|MoneGram #2
|Wed, March 31
|BVB ECNL
|8 pm
|Classic League Complex #1