FC Dallas Youth 02 Boys Premier in Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

FC Dallas Youth Premier plays in the ECNL.

Player to Watch

Roman Torres – The big-name for me on this team is Roman Torres. From what I’ve seen – and heard – there is Academy-level talent here. FCD has tons of central mids so he’s been with Premier. I know at one point he had some trials lined up but I think Covid derailed that and he’s taken a GAP year with FCD Youth. He’s trained with NTXSC some and whatever college lands him is getting a heck of a player.

FC Dallas Youth 02 Boys Premier Roster

No. Name Pos. Notes 0 Tristan Whelchel 4 Benjamin Mings 5 Patrick Pither D 6 Porter Pomykal Paxton’s brother. 7 Rennato Ramos 8 Bryce Boneau 9 Felipe Medina 10 Roman Torres M USA Today DFW Boys Soccer Player of the Year at Uplift Prep. 3-Time UIL 10-4A MVP. 11 Felipe Garcia 12 Corey Kossowski 13 Ryan Shea W 14 Knobel Hunt F 15 Christian Shadle 17 Zakhar Zapolskyy 19 Richard Casso 21 William Pondeca 22 Jonathan Gallardo 25 Joshua Milla M 30 Jack Waterman GK 34 Joe Perryman 77 Adam Aboohamidi

Coach: Casey Cantor

Manager: Preston Pomykal

02B Premier Schedule – Bracket G

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Santa Clara Sporting 02 Green 4:30 pm MoneyGram #4 Mon, March 29 Patuxent Football Academy 02 2:30 pm MoneGram #2 Wed, March 31 BVB ECNL 8 pm Classic League Complex #1

