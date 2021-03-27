FC Dallas Youth 03 Girls West Red in Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

Since the girls start on Saturday (aka tomorrow) I’m going to knock out the two non-Academy FC Dallas Youth girls teams in this year’s field starting with the U18s.

FCD Youth 03G West Red

This was the largest pic I could find.

FCD Youth 03G West Red Roster

No. Name Pos. Note 00 Mackenzi Goen GK Twins? 2 Isabella DeGonia M 3 Abby Worthy 4 Madison Westbrook 5 Reagan Isler 6 Ella Chen 7 Rachel Stiles F 8 Kylie Swanson 9 Kacy Duren 11 Madelyn Solano 12 Allyson Kolba 13 Macey Armstrong 15 Alyssa Abeyta 16 Ashley York 17 Bethany Beal 19 Jordan Valentine 20 Victoria Zimmerer M 21 Karah Chappell 22 Payten Wilson 24 Mikhaela Goen M Twins?

Coach: Rick Lopez

Manager: Sylvia Goen

03G West Red Schedule – Bracket B

Sat, March 27 Solar 04 Grado 4:30 pm Toyota Soccer Center #7 Sun, March 28 Sting 03 Stark 10:30 am Toyota Soccer Center #8 Mon, March 29 Kernow Storm City FC 03 Schutz Noon Toyota Soccer Center #7