FC Dallas U12 Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

We’re down to the youngest age bracket at the Dallas Cup in the FCD Academy U12. FCD actually has two U12 Academy teams, North and South. I assume they are all 2009s.

This is the only age bracket with two teams at the Academy level. At U13 it’s whittled down to one team. No pressure right?

Listed here are both U12s roster for Dallas Cup. I started this project with U19s. The 17s can be found here. The U15s are here and the U14s are here. U13s went up this morning.

This is a brand new list of names for me, I know next to nothing about them yet.

FC Dallas U12 North Roster

No. Name Pos. Note 30 Geremi Macharia 31 Juan Carrera GK Younger brother of Nico and Antonio. 42 Paxton Ancheta 43 Kaiden Pruitt 46 Neil Akem Younger brother of U19 Philip Akem? 50 Joshua Munoz 51 Victor Flores 52 Mark Drygas 53 Daniel De la Cruz 54 Brendan Guthrie 55 Zac Fumtim 56 Steel Cook 58 Ashton Gonzales 59 Lucas Hernandez 63 Sebastian Aragundi 65 Hugo Bonjour

Coach: Philip Gomez

Manager: Alejandro Perez

U12 North Schedule – Bracket D

Date Opponent Time Field Wed, March 31 Sparta United 09 Premier JK 4 pm MoneyGram #11 Thur, April 1 SD Surf NPL 09 4 pm MoneyGram #13 Fri, April 2 Solar 09 Academy Kennington 3 pm MoneyGram #13

FC Dallas U12 South Roster

No. Name Pos. Notes 3 Alhaji Nije 7 Omar Villareal Younger brother of U17 Edwin Villareal? 12 Jaxon Johnson 13 Gideon Drumm 16 Jason Hernandez 17 Brendan Dressell 18 Dylan Sandifer 19 Michael Serritos 20 Julio Garcia 23 Edson Morin 25 Carlo Johnson 26 Emmanuel Alvarez 0/27 Zachary Wells GK? With a #0, he’s gotta be a keeper right? 28 Abren Vega 29 Santiago Carmona

Coach: Clementin Oancea

Manager: Alejandro Perez

U12 South Schedule – Bracket E

Date Opponent Time Field Wed, March 31 RSL-AZ North 09 Sifuentes 2 pm MoneyGram #13 Thur, April 1 Crossfire Premier 09-A 6 pm MoneyGram #11 Fri, April 2 RISE SC U12 Pre-Elite Nike Volt 5 pm MoneyGram #11