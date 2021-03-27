Categories FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas U12 Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas U12 Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

We’re down to the youngest age bracket at the Dallas Cup in the FCD Academy U12. FCD actually has two U12 Academy teams, North and South. I assume they are all 2009s.

This is the only age bracket with two teams at the Academy level. At U13 it’s whittled down to one team. No pressure right?

Listed here are both U12s roster for Dallas Cup. I started this project with U19sThe 17s can be found hereThe U15s are here and the U14s are here. U13s went up this morning.

This is a brand new list of names for me, I know next to nothing about them yet.

FC Dallas U12 North Roster

No.NamePos.Note
30Geremi Macharia
31Juan CarreraGKYounger brother of Nico and Antonio.
42Paxton Ancheta
43Kaiden Pruitt
46Neil AkemYounger brother of U19 Philip Akem?
50Joshua Munoz
51Victor Flores
52Mark Drygas
53Daniel De la Cruz
54Brendan Guthrie
55Zac Fumtim
56Steel Cook
58Ashton Gonzales
59Lucas Hernandez
63Sebastian Aragundi
65Hugo Bonjour

Coach: Philip Gomez
Manager: Alejandro Perez

U12 North Schedule – Bracket D

DateOpponentTimeField
Wed, March 31Sparta United 09 Premier JK4 pmMoneyGram #11
Thur, April 1SD Surf NPL 094 pmMoneyGram #13
Fri, April 2Solar 09 Academy Kennington3 pmMoneyGram #13

FC Dallas U12 South Roster

No.NamePos.Notes
3Alhaji Nije
7Omar VillarealYounger brother of U17 Edwin Villareal?
12Jaxon Johnson
13Gideon Drumm
16Jason Hernandez
17Brendan Dressell
18Dylan Sandifer
19Michael Serritos
20Julio Garcia
23Edson Morin
25Carlo Johnson
26Emmanuel Alvarez
0/27Zachary WellsGK?With a #0, he’s gotta be a keeper right?
28Abren Vega
29Santiago Carmona

Coach: Clementin Oancea
Manager: Alejandro Perez

U12 South Schedule – Bracket E

DateOpponentTimeField
Wed, March 31RSL-AZ North 09 Sifuentes2 pmMoneyGram #13
Thur, April 1Crossfire Premier 09-A6 pmMoneyGram #11
Fri, April 2RISE SC U12 Pre-Elite Nike Volt5 pmMoneyGram #11

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *