FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

by Buzz Carrick

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

DC21 Play has started and the 05 Premier boys won their first game 4-0.

I can’t find a picture for this team – which surprised me for a premier team – so please reach out if you have one to share.

Team Accolades

2020 Copa Rayados Internacional Finalist
2020 Plano Labor Day Invitational Champion
Premier Cup 2020 Finalist
King TUT Champion
Premier Copa 2020 Champion

FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier/ECNL Roster

No.NamePos.Note
1Maxwell LevitonGK
2Charles NewberryD
4Hazani Torres
8Ryoma Colyar
9Elijah Pirtle
10Kaden Ung
12Bryan BeckD
13Natakorn NillaratM
15Hikaru Dojo
17Erick Soto
19Edward Garcia
22Israel Garrido
24Sebastian Quiroz
37Lucas Siikala
47Duncan Sullivan
57Emanuel Radilla
59Andres Arrangoiz

Coach: Neil Thornber
Manager: Karin Newberry

05 Premier/ECNL Schedule – Bracket B

DateOpponentTimeField
Sun, March 28FC Warryors 05W 4-0Classic League Complex #2
Mon, March 29San Diego Surf 2005 ECNL8 pmMoneyGram #8
Wed, March 31RISE U16 MLS Next8 pmClassic League Complex #6

