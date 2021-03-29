FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
DC21 Play has started and the 05 Premier boys won their first game 4-0.
I can’t find a picture for this team – which surprised me for a premier team – so please reach out if you have one to share.
Team Accolades
2020 Copa Rayados Internacional Finalist
2020 Plano Labor Day Invitational Champion
Premier Cup 2020 Finalist
King TUT Champion
Premier Copa 2020 Champion
FC Dallas Youth 05 Premier/ECNL Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Maxwell Leviton
|GK
|2
|Charles Newberry
|D
|4
|Hazani Torres
|8
|Ryoma Colyar
|9
|Elijah Pirtle
|10
|Kaden Ung
|12
|Bryan Beck
|D
|13
|Natakorn Nillarat
|M
|15
|Hikaru Dojo
|17
|Erick Soto
|19
|Edward Garcia
|22
|Israel Garrido
|24
|Sebastian Quiroz
|37
|Lucas Siikala
|47
|Duncan Sullivan
|57
|Emanuel Radilla
|59
|Andres Arrangoiz
Coach: Neil Thornber
Manager: Karin Newberry
05 Premier/ECNL Schedule – Bracket B
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|FC Warryors 05
|W 4-0
|Classic League Complex #2
|Mon, March 29
|San Diego Surf 2005 ECNL
|8 pm
|MoneyGram #8
|Wed, March 31
|RISE U16 MLS Next
|8 pm
|Classic League Complex #6