FC Dallas Youth 05 Navy Boys for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

DC21 Play has started and the 05 Navy boys tied their first game 2-2.

I can’t find a picture for this team so please reach out if you have one to share.

Team Accolades

2020 Bobby Rhine Invitational Semi-Finalist

2020-21 USYS Frontier Conference 5th Place

2020-21 CCSAI Classic League 3rd Place

FC Dallas Youth 05 Navy Roster

No. Name Pos. Note 1 Dorian Ajdinovic 2 Andrew Garces D 3 Andrew Villanueva D 5 Ruben Paniagua 6 Leandro Yzaguirre 7 James Olvera II D 8 Carlos Gomez 9 Ethan Brant 10 Ernesto Hernandez 12 Alexander Toledo 14 Nicholas Custodio M 15 Andrew DeLeon F 16 Axel Gomez M 17 Joshua Roppolo F 20 Donavan Faletto 21 Luke Mayfield D 24 Akshar Jothi 37 Sebastian Benitez

Coach: Juan Lopez

Manager: Joseph Roppolo

05 Navy Schedule – Bracket B

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 CF Houston Rayados Escuela U16 T 2-2 Classic League Complex #1 Mon, March 29 Olympiacos Futbol Academy 05 6:30 pm MoneyGram #2 Wed, March 31 Dallas Texans U16 ECNL Craft 6 pm MoneyGram #3