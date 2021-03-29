FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.

DC21 Play has started and the 05 North Blue boys lost their first game 2-1.

Team Accolades

2020 Bobby Rhine Invitational Semi-Finalist

2020 Plano Labor Day Invitational Semi-Finalist

Premier Cup 2020 Champion

2020-21 Red River NPL South Division 1st Place

FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue Roster

No. Name Pos. Note 0 Mark Buckingham 4 Eliseo Ortega 6 Connor Brown 7 Victor Hernandez F 8 Stetson Buttrill F 9 Nicolas Arango 10 Syed Adil Husain 11 Jackson Runge D 12 Michael Lara 13 Misael Gomez 14 Garrett Wilkens 15 Kenneth Pearce 16 Micah Rangel M 17 Malachi Walker 21 Bryan Powell 22 Samuel Matz F 23 Jacob Martinez 28 Carlos Sanchez M 43 Sebastian Salazar 45 Jay Molina

Coach: Jorge Molina

Manager: Mark Matz

05 North Blue Schedule – Bracket A

Date Opponent Time Field Sun, March 28 Solar 05 ECNL Martinez L 4-2 MoneyGram #5 Mon, March 29 IS Houston Dynamo CDP 05 NLFC 4 pm Classic League Complex #10 Wed, March 31 SoCal Elite FC 05 Gold Noon MoneyGram #8

FC Dallas Youth 05 Boys North Blue.