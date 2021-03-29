FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue for Dallas Cup 2021

While I was doing the run of rosters for the Academy teams in the Dallas Cup I got a few requests to do the non-Academy teams. Normally we don’t have enough manpower to cover the teams past the Academy – or even much past the 19s and 17s – but I figured in this case I could try and get them done.
DC21 Play has started and the 05 North Blue boys lost their first game 2-1.
Team Accolades
2020 Bobby Rhine Invitational Semi-Finalist
2020 Plano Labor Day Invitational Semi-Finalist
Premier Cup 2020 Champion
2020-21 Red River NPL South Division 1st Place
FC Dallas Youth 05 North Blue Roster
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Note
|0
|Mark Buckingham
|4
|Eliseo Ortega
|6
|Connor Brown
|7
|Victor Hernandez
|F
|8
|Stetson Buttrill
|F
|9
|Nicolas Arango
|10
|Syed Adil Husain
|11
|Jackson Runge
|D
|12
|Michael Lara
|13
|Misael Gomez
|14
|Garrett Wilkens
|15
|Kenneth Pearce
|16
|Micah Rangel
|M
|17
|Malachi Walker
|21
|Bryan Powell
|22
|Samuel Matz
|F
|23
|Jacob Martinez
|28
|Carlos Sanchez
|M
|43
|Sebastian Salazar
|45
|Jay Molina
Coach: Jorge Molina
Manager: Mark Matz
05 North Blue Schedule – Bracket A
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Field
|Sun, March 28
|Solar 05 ECNL Martinez
|L 4-2
|MoneyGram #5
|Mon, March 29
|IS Houston Dynamo CDP 05 NLFC
|4 pm
|Classic League Complex #10
|Wed, March 31
|SoCal Elite FC 05 Gold
|Noon
|MoneyGram #8