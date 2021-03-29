North Texas SC signs goalkeeper Colin Shutler

After signing one of the FC Dallas 2021 SuperDraft picks this morning, North Texas SC announced another pick signing this afternoon. The top keeper selected in the draft (48th overall), Colin Shutler from Virginia, has signed a one-year contract with an option for the 2022 season with NTXSC.

Shutler played four seasons at Virginia. In 2019, he became the first Cavalier goalkeeper to earn All-ACC First Team honors since MLS legend Tony Meola in 1989.

Shutler played 45 games during his collegiate career, registering 19 shutouts, a 0.68 Goals Against Average rating as well as an 81% save percentage.

Shutler will wear the #1 jersey with NTX.

Name: Colin Shutler

Position: Goalkeeper

DOB: Aug. 8, 1998

Birthplace: Middleburg, Virginia

Hometown: Middleburg, Virginia

Height: 6-1

Weight: 175

Nationality: United States

Last Club: University of Virginia

How Acquired: Signed on March 29, 2021

Colin Shutler takes part in FC Dallas spring training 2021. (Courtesy FC Dallas)