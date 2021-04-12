FC Dallas Women rejoin WPSL

After a season on hiatus, the FC Dallas Women are back and will again play in the Northern Division of the Red River Conference of the WPSL. Head Coach James Fondren will be putting together a team from FC Dallas Youth alumni, current college players, former pros, and elite youth players.

The Northern Division of the Red River Conference consists of Oklahoma City FC, SouthStar FC (Fort Worth), Texas Spurs FC (McKinney), and Tulsa Soccer Club in addition to FC Dallas. The Southern Division is comprised of AHFC Royals WPSL (Houston), Houston Aces, Lonestar SC (Austin), San Antonio Blossoms, and San Antonio Surf.

Texas Spurs is run by former Dallas Burn player and coach Ed Puskarish.

SouthStar FC plays at TCU’s Garvey-Rosenthal Soccer Stadium and is coached by former US Women’s National Team striker Susan Quill, wife of North Texas SC Head Coach Eric Quill.

The WPSL is a national wide, elite amateur women’s league with 136 teams through the country. The WPSL is the 2nd Division in women’s soccer in the United States one tier below the fully professional NWSL.

Assisting Coach Fondren in various capacities are Hayley Hubbard, Dan Bassett, Aaron Heffernan, Ashley Gordon, Justin Pinckney, and Matt Grubb.

We're back competing in the @WPSL, looking forward to putting together an elite group of players that will consist of @FCDallasYouth alumni, college players, current and former pros, and elite youth players. For information contact WPSL@FCDallas.com for program details. #DTID pic.twitter.com/aS5eJ8OcaC — FCDwomen (@FCDwomen) April 9, 2021