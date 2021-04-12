Texas United 2021 home field and schedule

Texas United has announced its home venue and schedule for 20021. The lone USL-2 team in the MetroPlex will play their home games at UT-Dallas this season.

Texas United is in the Mid-South Division of the Central Conference of USL-2. TXU play a home and away schedule against AHFC Royals (Houston), Brazos Valley Cavalry FC (Bryan), Corpus Christi FC, Houston FC, Mississippi Brilla FC (Clinton, MS), Little Rock Rangers, and Round Rock SC.

2021 Texas United Schedule

All times central.

Date Opponent Time Sun May 23 @ Corpus Christi FC 7:00 PM Wed May 26 AHFC Royals 7:00 PM Fri May 28 @ AHFC Royals 7:00 PM Wed Jun 2 @ Little Rock Rangers 7:00 PM Tue Jun 8 Round Rock SC 7:00 PM Thu Jun 10 Brazos Valley Cavalry F.C. 7:00 PM Sun Jun 13 Mississippi Brilla FC 7:00 PM Thu Jun 17 @ Brazos Valley Cavalry F.C. 7:30 PM Tue Jun 22 @ Houston FC 12:00 PM Sat Jun 26 @ Mississippi Brilla FC 7:00 PM Fri Jul 2 Little Rock Rangers 7:00 PM Mon Jul 5 Corpus Christi FC 7:00 PM Wed Jul 7 @ Round Rock SC 12:00 PM Fri Jul 9 Houston FC 12:00 PM All HOME games at the University of Texas at Dallas, W. Campbell Rd., Richardson, TX.

In previous years, Texas United played their home games at AirHogs Stadium in Grand Prairie.

Texas United has also recently created an Academy (Texas United Youth Soccer Academy) with teams playing in both MLSNext and the USL Academy League.