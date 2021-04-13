Categories Dallas Texans, FCD Academy, Solar SC, US National Teams, Youth and Academy

2021 Texas YNT Regional ID Center Roster – 2006s

US Soccer has announced a series of Youth National Team Talent Identification Centers for April of 2021. The one-day camps are intended to expand the YNT player pool. So these are not Youth National Team call-ups, but they could lead to one.

Nine FC Dallas players are on the roster for the Texas 2006 ID Center. If you have followed my writing about the FC Dallas U15s and the Dallas Cup you will recognize these names.

The paperwork I’ve seen mentioned the ID Centers will be conducted adhering to the US Soccer Return to Play protocols regarding Covid-19.

The Texas ID center is taking place on April 27th at the Toyota Soccer Center – home of FC Dallas.

FC Dallas 2006s on ID Center Roster

NamePos
Gabrial “Toro” BrandonCB
Henry CanizalezLB
Matthew CorcoranDM
Julian EyestoneGK
Kristian KelleyF/W
Malachi MolinaW/OB
Jared SalazarCM
Alejandro UrzuaCM
Nayrobi Vargas ValerioF

YNT Regional Identification Center Staff
Gonzalo Segares, YNT Coach
Garrett Biller, U.S. Soccer Talent ID Manager
Kevin Hudson, YNT Network Scout
Ben Stoddard, YNT Network Scout
Brian Young, YNT Network Scout

Remaining 2006 ID Center Roster

Four other DFW kids are on the roster, two from Solar and two from Texans. I have bolded them below.

NameClub
Zayan AhmedSolar SC
Brian AlanisHouston Dynamo
Andy BachoSan Antonio FC
Micah BurtonAustin FC
Drake FournierAustin FC
lzaiah GarzaSan Antonio FC
Andre GitauHouston Dynamo
Marcos GonzalezRGV Toros FC
Sebastian GonzalezDallas Texans
Sha Luke HaggertyAustin FC
Benaiah HansonDallas Texans
Parker JacksonHouston Dynamo
Grant JimersonHouston Dynamo
Preston LickerSolar SC
Kimbikula MbulaSan Antonio FC
Dyllan MendozaSan Antonio FC
Luis MorenoHouston Dynamo
Giovanni PadillaSan Antonio FC
Misael RangelAustin FC
Charlie ReedAustin FC
Diego RodriguezRGV Toros FC
Liam ThorsenHouston Dynamo

