2021 Texas YNT Regional ID Center Roster – 2006s

US Soccer has announced a series of Youth National Team Talent Identification Centers for April of 2021. The one-day camps are intended to expand the YNT player pool. So these are not Youth National Team call-ups, but they could lead to one.

Nine FC Dallas players are on the roster for the Texas 2006 ID Center. If you have followed my writing about the FC Dallas U15s and the Dallas Cup you will recognize these names.

The paperwork I’ve seen mentioned the ID Centers will be conducted adhering to the US Soccer Return to Play protocols regarding Covid-19.

The Texas ID center is taking place on April 27th at the Toyota Soccer Center – home of FC Dallas.

FC Dallas 2006s on ID Center Roster

Name Pos Gabrial “Toro” Brandon CB Henry Canizalez LB Matthew Corcoran DM Julian Eyestone GK Kristian Kelley F/W Malachi Molina W/OB Jared Salazar CM Alejandro Urzua CM Nayrobi Vargas Valerio F

YNT Regional Identification Center Staff

Gonzalo Segares, YNT Coach

Garrett Biller, U.S. Soccer Talent ID Manager

Kevin Hudson, YNT Network Scout

Ben Stoddard, YNT Network Scout

Brian Young, YNT Network Scout

Remaining 2006 ID Center Roster

Four other DFW kids are on the roster, two from Solar and two from Texans. I have bolded them below.

Name Club Zayan Ahmed Solar SC Brian Alanis Houston Dynamo Andy Bacho San Antonio FC Micah Burton Austin FC Drake Fournier Austin FC lzaiah Garza San Antonio FC Andre Gitau Houston Dynamo Marcos Gonzalez RGV Toros FC Sebastian Gonzalez Dallas Texans Sha Luke Haggerty Austin FC Benaiah Hanson Dallas Texans Parker Jackson Houston Dynamo Grant Jimerson Houston Dynamo Preston Licker Solar SC Kimbikula Mbula San Antonio FC Dyllan Mendoza San Antonio FC Luis Moreno Houston Dynamo Giovanni Padilla San Antonio FC Misael Rangel Austin FC Charlie Reed Austin FC Diego Rodriguez RGV Toros FC Liam Thorsen Houston Dynamo