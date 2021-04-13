2021 Texas YNT Regional ID Center Roster – 2004s & 2005s

US Soccer has announced a series of Youth National Team Talent Identification Centers for April of 2021. The one-day camps are intended to expand the YNT player pool. So these are not Youth National Team call-ups, but they could lead to one.
Eight FC Dallas players are on the roster for the Texas 2004/2005 ID Center. If you have followed my writing about the FC Dallas U17s, U19s, and the Dallas Cup you will recognize these names. They are all technically U17 eligible, but the two 2004s mostly play up with the U19s.
The paperwork I’ve seen mentioned the ID Centers will be conducted adhering to the US Soccer Return to Play protocols regarding Covid-19.
The Texas ID center is taking place on April 27th at the Toyota Soccer Center – home of FC Dallas.
FC Dallas 2004s & 2005s on ID Center Roster
|Name
|Pos
|Class
|Pranav DeBroff
|CB
|2005
|Cesar Elizalde
|CM
|2004
|Diego Hernandez
|CM
|2005
|Jordan Jones
|CM
|2005
|Nolan Norris
|LB
|2005
|Nighte Pickering
|F
|2005
|Anthony Ramirez
|CM
|2005
|Ty Reynolds
|RB/RW
|2004
YNT Regional Identification Center Staff
Gonzalo Segares, YNT Coach
Garrett Biller, U.S. Soccer Talent ID Manager
Kevin Hudson, YNT Network Scout
Ben Stoddard, YNT Network Scout
Brian Young, YNT Network Scout
Remaining 2006 ID Center Roster
There are five other DFW kids on this roster. Three from Dallas Texans and two from Solar SC. I have bolded them below.
|Name
|Class
|Club
|Joel Aleman
|2004
|Dallas Texans
|Bryan Arellano
|2005
|San Antonio FC
|Fabricio Bernal *
|2003
|San Antonio FC
|Alex Borsos
|2004
|Houston Dynamo
|Cesar Cordova
|2004
|Houston Dynamo
|Iyke Dafe
|2005
|Houston Dynamo
|Bradley Didley
|2004
|San Antonio FC
|Berin Droemer
|2004
|Solar SC
|Logan Erb
|2004
|Houston Dynamo
|Ricardo Garcia
|2005
|Houston Dynamo
|Raul Hernandez
|2005
|RGV Toros
|D’Alessandrio Herrera
|2004
|Houston Dynamo
|Joshua Jhory
|2995
|Houston Dynamo
|Hans Leza
|2004
|Houston Dynamo
|Abraham Lincon
|2004
|San Antonio FC
|Sebastian Lozano
|2005
|Rise SC
|Guy Michaeli
|2005
|Dallas Texans
|Jorge Morgado
|2004
|Dallas Texans
|Daniel Ordonez
|2005
|San Antonio FC
|Rocky Perez
|2004
|San Antonio FC
|Santiago Perez
|2004
|RGV Toros
|Mateo Pinilla
|2005
|Houston Dynamo
|Marvin Rivas
|2005
|Rise SC
|Diego Rosas
|2005
|RGV Toros
|Eric Samiel Davis
|2004
|Solar SC
|Leo Torres
|2004
|San Antonio FC
- Bernal is a 2003. Not sure why he’s in this camp.