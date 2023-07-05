FC Dallas vs DC United – player grades

After a remarkable team performance to defeat LAFC on Saturday, Dallas played again Tuesday with only two days’ rest. It was a solid shift by the team defensively, but the FCD attack lacked clinical finishing. Both Bernard Kamungo and Jader Obrian had great chances, but it was a well-taken strike by Taxi Fountas that ultimately made the difference.

Starters

(6.5/10) GK – Maarten Paes

Rarely called on, but had no real chance on the Fountas goal. His distribution wasn’t terrific either.

(7/10) LWB – Marco Farfan

Aggressive going forward on the Dallas left side, whether putting in crosses or driving into the box. Did well to match the energy of Ruan as well.

(6.5/10) CB – Sebastien Ibeagha

Strong and aggressive in the challenge, but was poor passing from the back. Unlucky that his sliding block went right back to Fountas for the goal.

(7/10) CB – Nkosi Tafari

Won everything in the air. His passing was generally good but had a few careless giveaways. He was beaten on a couple of occasions but did well to recover. Played up top in the last moments of the game, and was a nuisance.

(6/10) CB – Amet Korca

Mostly a quiet night but provided some key blocks and challenges in the second half. Came off in the 75th minute.

(6.5/10) RWB – Sam Junqua

Sloppy passing early for Junqua, and was limited going forward due to the threat of Santos. Became more involved in the second half going forward.

(6/10) CM – Facundo Quignon

Overall, a quiet day after a strong performance Saturday. Positioned well for defensive responsibilities, but also provided a couple of sloppy giveaways. Came off in the 63rd minute for fresh legs.

(6.5/10) CM – Edwin Cerrillo

Disciplined defensively and was efficient in passing. Came off in the 84th minute after having a steady shift.

(7/10) FW – Alan Velasco

Started up top in the middle of a three-man attack. He was not afraid to take players on, constantly dropping deep to turn and beat DC United players. Only lacked an end product in a solid 75-minute performance.

(7/10) FW – Bernard Kamungo

Constant and willing runner. Had a great chance after running behind the DC defense, but his off-balance shot couldn’t beat the keeper. Did well to beat Derrick Williams early in the second half but skied a clear chance over the bar. Will be remembered more by his missed chances. Came off in the 62nd minute after suffering a hard collision with Williams.

(6/10) FW – Jader Obrian

Another player who will also be keen on finishing more chances – missed a good, headed chance in the first half and an amazing chance in the 88th minute that was skied over the bar. Sloppy in his touches and passing.

Subs

(6/10) CM – Paxton Pomykal

Came on in the 62nd minute for Quignon. Very poor giveaway late that almost led to another DC goal, if it weren’t for his own great recovery run.

(7/10) CM – Sebastian Lletget

Came on in the 62nd minute for Kamungo. Provided energy and effort going forward, when Dallas was desperate for creativity.

(6.5/10) FW – Herbert Endeley

Made a considerable impact in his 15 minutes played. Provided energetic running, culminating in a 50-yard run that provided a golden opportunity for Obrian in the 88th minute.

(6/10) MF – Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Had a shot ping off the bar in the dying stages of the game, but was otherwise anonymous in his 15 minutes played.

(5.5/10) FW – Jose Mulato

Outside of providing pressure on the DC backline, Mulato was limited in his minutes played. Came on in the 84th minute for Cerrillo to add numbers to the attack.