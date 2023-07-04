FC Dallas vs DC United – lineup prediction and game info

It’s an Independence Day Special as 5th in the West FC Dallas (29 points, 8-7-5) hosts 9th in the East DC United (26 points, 7-9-5) at Toyota Stadium on Tuesday at 7:30 pm.

This is the first meeting between DC and FCD in four years.

Happy 4th, everyone.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

English: Chris Witttyngham and Lori Lindsey

Spanish: Francisco X. Rivera and Mariano Trujillo

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk, Steve Davis, and Mark Dodd.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN. Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

FCD Lineup Prediction

Geovane Jesus joins the walking wounded and is out. Jose Martinez is now questionable but that makes it hard for him to start, I would think. Could Collin Smith be recalled? It’s very possible.

But I have another idea. I’m going with Sam Junqua at right back so that Jader Obrian can play right wing (after his game off for “personal reasons” that we confirmed to be an internal FCD suspension) and Bernard Kamungo will be rewarded for his goal and performance with another start.

Yes, you could easily start Herbert Endeley or Collin Smith at right back with Junqua at right wing again and Obrian at the 9. But I like my idea better.

You might also see Paxton Pomykal back into the starting XI but I want to protect him just a little and so in this space I will keep Edwin Cerrillo in the midfield.

3rd Degree FC Dallas XI prediction vs DC United on July 4, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Paxton Pomykal

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Amet Korca

Nolan Norris

Herbert Endeley

Jose Mulato

Jose Martinez

Collin Smith?

Eugene Ansah doesn’t have his P1 visa yet and the MLS window doesn’t open until July 5th. Justin Che and Dante Sealy both also can’t be added till July 5th. Sealy is back in FCD training and may rejoin the club. Che has not reported and is trying to go back to Europe.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Paul Arriola (quad)

OUT: Ema Twumasi (ankle)

OUT: Jesús Jiménez (ankle)

OUT: Geovane Jesus (thigh)

OUT: Jesus Ferreira (international duty),

QUESTIONABLE: José Martínez (unknown)

DC United

OUT: Martin Rodriguez (knee)

OUT: Mohanad Jeahze (leg)

OUT: Ted Ku-DiPietro (ankle)

OUT: Christian Benteke (yellow card suspension)

MLS Kit Assignments

FC Dallas will be in their patriotic red and blue with DC United in their cherry blossom whites.

Kits for FC Dallas vs DC United on July 4, 2023. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

#MLSRefStats MD 23#DALvDC



R: Mark ALLATIN



REGULAR SEASON:

13 g, 4.31 Y/g, 1 R, 3 pens, 23.69 F/g



HOME: 2.15 Y/g, 0 R, 3 pens, 11.38 FC/g

AWAY: 2.15 Y/g, 1 R, 0 pens, 12.31 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 7 W – 3 D – 3 L (1.846 PPG)#DTID #VamosUnited — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) July 3, 2023

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 8-7-5 (29 points – 5th in West)

8-7-5 (29 points – 5th in West) DCU record : 7-9-5 (26 points – 9th in East)

: 7-9-5 (26 points – 9th in East) FCD vs. DCU all-time : 22-16-8 (79 goals scored, 78 goals conceded)

: 22-16-8 (79 goals scored, 78 goals conceded) FCD vs. DCU home: 16-6-3 (47 goals scored, 30 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is two goals away from scoring its 500th goal at Toyota Stadium since its opening on August 6, 2005.

FC Dallas is 3-2-0 against D.C. United on July 4 matches.

FC Dallas is on a 13-game unbeaten streak for the annual July 4 home match at Toyota Stadium with the last loss coming in 2006 to DC United.

FC Dallas is unbeaten in games this season when scoring first (4-0-3) and 2-0-0 when leading at halftime.

Maarten Paes Ranks No. 4 in MLS for save percentage (76) and No. 7 in goals against average (1.06).

The last time FC Dallas was awarded a penalty kick was March 12, 2022.

FC Dallas has allowed 22 goals (6th in MLS)

D.C. United and FC Dallas have not drawn any of their last eight matches against each other.

FCD has won 6 of its last 9 home matches.

DC has only won 3 of its last 11 overall.

Sam Junqua‘s goal last game was the first goal by FCD this season from outside the box.

100 MLS STARTS

Marco Farfan 95