Jesús Ferreira to take part in 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge

FC Dallas’ Jesús Ferreira has been selected to participate in the 2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge. This is the second-straight year for Ferreira to be chosen for the All-Star Game and Skills Challenge.



Ferreira and the nine other MLS All-stars will take on 10 players from Arsenal as the two sides face off on Tuesday, July 18 at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. at 7:30 p.m. ET. For more information about the five challenges, click here.



Joining Ferreira on the Skills Challenge roster includes FIFA World Cup winner Thiago Almada (Atlanta United) and 2022 Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC).

MLS players participating in each event include:

MLS All-Star Shooting Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas)

MLS All-Star Passing Challenge presented by Bounty

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)

MLS All-Star Touch Challenge presented by Dawn

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Thiago Almada (Atlanta United), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)

MLS All-Star Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

Goalkeepers: Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC), Tyler Miller (D.C. United)

Field Players: Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC), Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC), Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy)

MLS All-Star Crossbar Challenge presented by GilletteLabs

Luciano Acosta (FC Cincinnati), Christian Benteke (D.C. United), Dénis Bouanga (LAFC), Roman Bürki (St. Louis CITY SC), Héctor Herrera (Houston Dynamo FC), Tyler Miller (D.C. United), Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC)

In addition, Miller and Bürki will be in goal for the MLS All-Star team while Aaron Ramsdale and Karl Hein will be the men between the sticks for Arsenal in the MLS All-Star Cross & Volley Challenge presented by AT&T 5G.



The MLS All-Star Game and MLS All-Star Skills Challenge will air on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

2023 MLS All-Star Skills Challenge presented by AT&T 5G

Roster: MLS All-Stars*

Name Team Position Challenges Thiago Almada Atlanta United Midfielder Passing, Touch Christian Benteke D.C. United Forward Shooting, Cross & Volley, Crossbar Tyler Miller D.C. United Goalkeeper Crossbar, Cross & Volley Luciano Acosta FC Cincinnati Midfielder Passing, Crossbar Jesús Ferreira FC Dallas Forward Shooting, Cross & Volley Héctor Herrera Houston Dynamo FC Midfielder Touch, Cross & Volley, Crossbar Dénis Bouanga LAFC Forward Shooting, Cross & Volley, Crossbar Riqui Puig LA Galaxy Midfielder Passing, Touch, Cross & Volley Hany Mukhtar Nashville SC Midfielder Touch, Cross & Volley, Crossbar Roman Bürki St. Louis CITY SC Goalkeeper Crossbar, Cross & Volley

Arsenal FC*

Name Team Position Challenges Folarin Balogun Arsenal FC Forward Shooting, Cross & Volley, Crossbar Kai Havertz Arsenal FC Midfielder Touch, Cross & Volley, Crossbar Karl Hein Arsenal FC Goalkeeper Cross & Volley, Crossbar Rob Holding Arsenal FC Defender Touch, Crossbar Jorginho Arsenal FC Midfielder Touch, Cross & Volley, Passing Marquinhos Arsenal FC Forward Touch, Cross & Volley, Crossbar Eddie Nketiah Arsenal FC Forward Shooting, Cross & Volley, Crossbar Martin Ødegaard Arsenal FC Midfielder Touch, Passing, Cross & Volley Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal FC Goalkeeper Cross & Volley, Crossbar Fábio Vieira Arsenal FC Midfielder Shooting, Touch, Passing

* Players subject to change