FC Dallas preseason roster numbers

Mostly for fun, I made some predictions about preseason numbers for FC Dallas back on Tuesday and I actually got a few of them right! But we now have the final preseason numbers so here they are.

Numbers are not final until the season starts so these are subject to change.

2023 Preseason Number Predictions

Bold – New Players

Italics – Changes

Number Player 1 Jimmy Maurer 2 Geovane Jesus 3 Jose Martinez 4 Marco Farfan 5 Facundo Quignon 6 Edwin Cerrillo 7 Paul Arriola 8 Jader Obrian 9 10 Jesus Ferreira 11 12 Sebastian Lletget 13 Antonio Carrera 14 15 Isaiah Parker 16 Tsiki Ntsabeleng 17 Nkosi Tafari 18 Brandon Servania 19 Paxton Pomykal 20 Alan Velasco 21 José Mulato 22 Ema Twumasi 23 Collin Smith 24 Amet Korça 25 Sebastian Ibeagha 26-29 –unoccupied– 30 Maarten Paes 31 Dante Sealy (Loan PSV) 32 Nolan Norris 33 Herbert Endeley (draft pick) 34 Kameron Lacey (draft pick) 35 36 Andre Araneda (NTX) 37 Hope Avayevu (NTX) 38 Andre Costa (NTX) 39 Paulo Torre (NTX) 40 41 Tarik Scott 46 Justin Che (Loan Hoffenheim) 77 Bernard Kamungo Unknown Ryan Wittenbrink (draft pick, injured) Unknown Carl Sainte (NTX)

Yes, FC Dallas still lists Dante Sealy and Justin Che even though they are on loan. Che has had his number shifted, it seems, to accommodate Nolan Norris who wore 32 the last few years in the Academy. Not that it matters to Che as we’re pretty confident he won’t be back.

Last night Ryan Wittenbrink was listed as 33 but did not play and instead, Herbert Endeley was wearing 33. FCD listed Endeley as 28 on the roster given to media.

Carl Sainte was listed as 39 but he wasn’t on the bench, instead, Paulo Torre wore 39.

High Number Logic

The numbering logic might seem random but it’s not. And I’m sure 99% of you won’t care.

As they are under contract as homegrowns, I think we can assume Norris and Scott were given, or asked for, the numbers they have worn at some point in the Academy, 32 and 41. Che was shifted to a high number out of the way, 46.

Presumably, early this spring draft picks were originally assigned numbers starting at 28 in the order they were picked while skipping over Franco Jara 29, Paes 30, Sealy 31, and Norris 32. Endeley shifted to 33 for the BSC game for “reasons.”

Then the NTX players are given numbers starting at 36 and running to 40. Once Sainte was missing (reasons unknown), Torres was possibly shifted to 39 because 40 is often a keeper number, and FCD equipment guys didn’t want to make a no. 40 field-jersey that would almost certainly never get used again.

Numbers are fun.