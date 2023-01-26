Match photos: FC Dallas vs Barcelona SC

FC Dallas fell 1-0 to Barcelona SC at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday night in the first scrimmage game of 2023 spring camp. Daniel McCullough was on hand to take photos for us. Enjoy.

Brandon Servania crosses the ball in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jader Obrian sends a ball across the box in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jose Mulato heads the ball in the box in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Brandon Servania reaches in to poke the ball in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Edwin Cerrillo shoots from the top of the box in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jose Mulato shoots in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jose Martinez wins the header in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Collin Smith races up the sideline under pressure in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Brandon Servania slides as he passes the ball in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jader Obrian runs with the ball after cheating it in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Alan Velasco passes in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Kameron Lacey dribbles toward the box in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Alan Velasco is tripped from behind in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Jader Obrian changes direction in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Barcelona SC defender slide tackles Collin Smith in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Sebastien Ibeagha passes up field in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Tarik Scott passes in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Alan Velasco cuts inside in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Facundo Quignon passes in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)