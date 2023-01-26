Categories FC Dallas

Match photos: FC Dallas vs Barcelona SC

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Match photos: FC Dallas vs Barcelona SC

FC Dallas fell 1-0 to Barcelona SC at Toyota Stadium on Wednesday night in the first scrimmage game of 2023 spring camp. Daniel McCullough was on hand to take photos for us. Enjoy.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is, by the way, available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

Servania 20230125_fcd_129561
Brandon Servania crosses the ball in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Obrian 20230125_fcd_129645
Jader Obrian sends a ball across the box in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Mulato 20230125_fcd_129648
Jose Mulato heads the ball in the box in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Servania 20230125_fcd_129621
Brandon Servania reaches in to poke the ball in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Cerrillo 20230125_fcd_129667
Edwin Cerrillo shoots from the top of the box in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Mulato 20230125_fcd_129863
Jose Mulato shoots in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Martinez 20230125_fcd_129876
Jose Martinez wins the header in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Smith 20230125_fcd_129887
Collin Smith races up the sideline under pressure in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Servania 20230125_fcd_130033
Brandon Servania slides as he passes the ball in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Obrian 20230125_fcd_130085
Jader Obrian runs with the ball after cheating it in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Velasco 20230125_fcd_130703
Alan Velasco passes in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Lacey 20230125_fcd_130734
Kameron Lacey dribbles toward the box in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Velasco 20230125_fcd_130797
Alan Velasco is tripped from behind in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Obrian 20230125_fcd_130101
Jader Obrian changes direction in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Smith 20230125_fcd_130157
Barcelona SC defender slide tackles Collin Smith in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Ibeagha 20230125_fcd_130301
Sebastien Ibeagha passes up field in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Scott 20230125_fcd_130439
Tarik Scott passes in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Velasco 20230125_fcd_130693
Alan Velasco cuts inside in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)
Quignon 20230125_fcd_130590
Facundo Quignon passes in the international friendly against Barcelona SC on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Toyota Stadium. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

