FC Dallas on the road at Tampa Bay Rowdies in US Open Cup Round of 16

With the 1-0 win over Memphis 901 in the US Open Cup Round of 32 on Tuesday, FC Dallas has advanced and travels to Tampa Bay Rowdies on May 22nd.

The Round of 16 matchup versus USL-Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies will take place in Al Lang Stadium at 6:30 pm CT.

The match will air on MLSSoccer.com, the FC Dallas app in Spanish and English, and Talk Radio 1190 AM in English. Previous matches have also been streamed on USSoccer.com and Youtube.

The FC Dallas Connection

The Rowdies advanced to this round with a 6-4 game for the ages win over Birmingham Legion. Former FCD draft pick Cal Jennings had a hat trick.

Rowdies Captain Aaron Guillen was the 14th Acadewmy Homegrown signed by FC Dallas back in 2016 and was a member of the Cup and Shield Double-Winning FC Dallas side of that season. In total, he appeared for FC Dallas 8 times.

Aaron Guillen with FC Dallas in 2016. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Eddie Munjoma, the 27th FC Dallas Academy Homegrown signing and former SMU Pony, also plays for the Rowdies. He’s started in 6 of the 7 games in which he has played this season.

Eddie Munjoma makes his first career MLS start against the Portland Timbers, May 1, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)