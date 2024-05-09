Steel Cook called into US U15s for Vlatko Markovic Tournament

FC Dallas’ Steel Cook has been called into the US U15s for the Vlatko Markovic Tournament in Northern Croatia. Head Coach Tom Heinemann has selected a 24-players to face Croatia, England, and Morocco from May 15-17 with play a placement match on May 19.

All players in the U-15 MYNT player pool are age-eligible for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, which will feature players born on or after Jan. 1, 2008.

US U15 Schedule

Date Opponent Venue Time May 15 Croatia Stadion Varteks; Varazdin, Croatia 10:30 am CT May 16 England SRC Trate; Nedelisce, Croatia 4:30 am CT May 17 Morocco SRC Trate; Nedelisce, Croatia 4:30 am CT May 19 Placement Game vs. TBD TBD TBD

US U15 Roster

GOALKEEPERS (2): James Donaldson (Atlanta United FC; Woodstock, Ga.), Tobias Szewczyk (New York Red Bulls; Morristown, N.J.)



DEFENDERS (9): Hugo Berg (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Edward Chadwick (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.), Liam Devan (Nashville SC; Nashville, Tenn.), Tyson Espy (LAFC; Dana Point, Calif.), Prince Forfor (Columbus Crew; Des Moines, Iowa), Alex Gomez (New York Red Bulls; Dover, N.J.), Astin Mbaye (New York Red Bulls; Jersey City, N.J.), Mateo McLean (LA Galaxy; Northridge, Calif.), Manuel Romero (Real Madrid/ESP; Madrid, Spain)



MIDFIELDERS (6): Lukas Bruegmann (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas), Steel Cook (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas), Adri Mehmeti (New York Red Bulls; Staten Island, N.Y.), Paul Sokoloff (New York Red Bulls; Brooklyn, N.Y.), Kaedren Spivey (San Jose Earthquakes; San Jose, Calif.), Landry Walker (San Antonio FC; San Antonio, Texas)



FORWARDS (7): Zidane Cadet (Inter Miami CF; Cooper City, Fla.), Mattheo Dimareli (Houston Dynamo FC; Houston, Texas), Immanuel Ewing (Columbus Crew; Merced, Calif.), Omar Hassan (Seattle Sounders FC; Bellevue, Wash.), Darris Hyte (Chicago Fire FC; Streamwood, Ill.), Will Ostrander (San Jose Earthquakes; Mill Valley, Calif.), Max Steelman (LA Galaxy; Carlsbad, CA)