FC Dallas drops new secondary kit for 2021

FC Dallas has dropped their new secondary kit for 2021, dubbed the “Community Kit” by the club. The base color of the jersey is powder blue with blue shorts and socks. The “Community Kit” will be used for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

FC Dallas will also continue to wear the primary Legacy Kit through the 2021 season.

Tanner Tessmann models the new FC Dallas 2021 secondary named the “Community Kit” by the club. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

According to FC Dallas, the powder blue honors the Dallas Tornado who often wore powder blue uniforms.

Dallas Tornado logo

Community Kit Design Elements

The Texas state flag displayed on the back neckline of the jersey.

The LH patch at the base of the left hem on the front of the jersey.

The jersey’s collar features a blue neckband highlighted by a red hem.

MTX Group will serve as the club’s front-of-jersey partner.

AdvoCare will be featured on the jersey’s left and right sleeves as the club’s official sleeve partner.

The jersey will primarily be paired with blue shorts and blue socks (with red stripes) for the 2021 season.

Red numbers on the jersey.

White numbers on the shorts with white adidas stripes. (The stripes are missing from the home shorts).

Eddie Munjoma models the new FC Dallas 2021 secondary named the “Community Kit” by the club. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

The light blue is sick. I’ve never worn light blue in my entire career. This is completely different. Different from anything I’ve seen before and I love it. Eddie Munjoma

I like that it’s a change from the traditional all-white kit. It’s different. It stands out and the different colors represent the different personalities on our team. Paxton Pomykal

Jesus Ferreira models the new FC Dallas 2021 secondary named the “Community Kit” by the club. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

Purchase The Community Jersey

Fans can purchase the Community jersey in person beginning at 10 am CT (Tuesday, Marh 2nd) at the FCDFanShop.com, FC Dallas MLS Store, and Soccer 90.

The kit itself is youthful, bold, and clean. From our commitment to developing Homegrown talent to being Texas’ original MLS team, we’re proud to be doing this in North Texas and even more proud to have fans across the metroplex support our club. Dan Hunt

More Pictures

