FC Dallas names new jersey sponsor – MTX Group Inc

FC Dallas has named MTX Group Inc as its new official jersey partner in a multi-year agreement. The MTX logo will be front and center on all FC Dallas jerseys.

In addition, MTX will also serve as North Texas Soccer Club’s jersey partner and will also be featured on all FC Dallas Academy and Youth jerseys starting in July of 2021.

The club also retains Advocare as their right sleeve sponsor.

FC Dallas announced MTX Group Inc (MTX) as its official front-of-jersey partner for 2021 in a multi-year agreement. Modeled by Jesus Ferreira. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

According to FCD press materials, MTX is a “leading global technology transformation company powered by the Maverick Quantum AI platform, MavQ,” that works with both government agencies and businesses.

MTX will provide tech support to FC Dallas in identifying potential pro talent in the youth ranks by using MTX’s Maverick Quantum AI platform to evaluate FC Dallas Youth and Academy players.

MTX is headquartered in Frisco, TX, with corporate offices in New York, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Canada and Australia.

FC Dallas/MTX Partnership Details

Second kit partner in club history.

MTX logo on all First Team primary and secondary match jerseys, training gear, team travel jackets, rain jackets, and official team polo shirts.

MTX logo on the primary and secondary jerseys for North Texas SC, the FC Dallas Academy, and the Youth program.

MTX will be the FC Dallas home opener’s presenting partner and for the North Texas SC home opener in 2021.

MTX will participate in FC Dallas’ Homegrown Partner Program by providing technical insights and solutions to five Dallas/Fort Worth-based Black and Minority-owned businesses.

Cocktails & Cleats, will be presented by MTX.

MTX will be a partner of the FC Dallas Foundation’s Field Development Program.

“When we considered our front-of-jersey opportunity, it was important we align with a company that shared a dedication to making a difference in our community and a passion for soccer. As we’ve gotten to know Das and Nipa Nobel and the MTX team, it became clear that this partnership is about so much more than just a sponsorship. It truly is about developing the sport, identifying Homegrown talent through MTX’s Maverick Quantum AI platform and collaborating with them on community enrichment opportunities throughout Dallas/Fort Worth.” FC Dallas President Dan Hunt

“FC Dallas plays an important role in North Texas and the soccer community. This partnership allows us to work closely with FC Dallas to contribute to the greater good of the community through data-driven insights and meaningful quality of life programs. Through the MTX Maverick Quantum AI platform, we are proud to enable FC Dallas to identify and develop talent, build winning teams and enhance the sport of soccer.” MTX Founder and CEO Das Nobel

Win A New Jersey In 2021

MTX and FC Dallas will be giving away one primary jersey and one secondary jersey for each home and road match during the 2021 season, for a total of 34 jerseys. Details will be announced during the 2021 MLS regular season.

About MTX Group Inc

(From press release)

MTX Group Inc. is a global implementation partner powered by the Maverick Quantum Artificial Intelligence (MavQ) platform that enables organizations to modernize their business with cloud technologies such as Salesforce, Google Cloud, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). As a Salesforce Platinum Consulting Partner and Google Cloud Partner, MTX has a strong global presence in New York, Texas, Australia, Canada, Jaipur, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, India. With data as the new currency, MTX is committed to advancing our society with education, technology, and better quality of life while partnering with government agencies and the private sector. MTX helps organizations make better decisions with speed and quality by leveraging the Maverick Quantum AI platform.

Numbers Matter

Just a couple of screen shots from the b-roll of the jersey shoot for those of you who are into number like we are.

Jesus Ferreira wearing the 9 jersey in 2021.

Eddie Munjoma wearing the 2 jersey in 2021.

Also in the video you can see Paxton Pomykal still wearing 19, Tanner Tessmann in the 15, and Ricardo Pepi in the 16. All three of those are the same numbers they have been wearing.

DREAM BIG! MTX is the official jersey partner of FC Dallas. We are honored to join in contributing to the pioneering legacy of the Lamar Hunt family, one of the greatest sports visionaries in American history. #NowWeGo @MTX_Inc pic.twitter.com/zVwnVRzSdi — Das Nobel (@dasnobel) February 22, 2021