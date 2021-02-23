Four FC Dallas players named to preliminary US Olympic roster

Concacaf has released the preliminary rosters for the summer Olympics and four FC Dallas players along with two other local connections were named to Jason Kreis’ squad.
Midfielders Brandon Servania and Tanner Tessmann along with strikers Jesus Ferreira and Ricardo Pepi are on the list. Plano’s Keaton Parks – who plays for NYCFC – and former FC Dallas right back Bryan Reynolds were also named. Servania is currently on loan to St. Pölten in Austria.
Paxton Pomykal was left off the 48 man roster.
The roster will be cut to 20 players no later than 10 days before the qualifying.
The Olympic qualifying tournament is scheduled for March 18-30 – during the MLS preseason – in Guadalajara, Mexico. The USA will face Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico in the first round. The top two teams advance to the semis with the semifinal winners advancing to the Olympics.
US Preliminary Olympic Roster
GOALKEEPERS: Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), Jonathan Klinsmann (LA Galaxy), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Brady Scott (Austin FC).
DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), George Bello (Atlanta United), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls), Marco Farfan (Los Angeles FC), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Aboubacar Keita (Columbus Crew), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire), Donovan Pines (D.C. United), Bryan Reynolds (AS Roma), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (New York City FC), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids).
MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Efrain Álvarez (LA Galaxy), Frankie Amaya (FC Cincinnati), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls), Johnny Cardoso (SC Internacional), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal), Keaton Parks (New York City FC), Andrés Perea (Orlando City), Brandon Servania (St. Pölten), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).
FORWARDS: Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona), Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen), Benji Michel (Orlando City), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Sebastian Saucedo (UNAM Pumas), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City).
Olympic Qualifying Schedule
*Listed in EDT/local time
Group Stage
Thursday, March 18 – Jalisco Stadium
17:00/15:00 USA vs Costa Rica
19:30/17:30 Mexico vs Dominican Republic
Friday, March 19 – Jalisco Stadium
15:30/13:30 Honduras vs Haiti
18:00/16:00 Canada vs El Salvador
Sunday, March 21 – Akron Stadium
19:00/17:00 Dominican Republic vs USA
21:30/19:30 Costa Rica vs Mexico
Monday, March 22 – Akron Stadium
18:00/16:00 Haiti vs Canada
20:30/18:30 El Salvador vs Honduras
Wednesday, March 24 – Jalisco Stadium
19:00/17:00 Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic
21:30/19:30 Mexico vs USA
Thursday, March 25 – Jalisco Stadium
19:00/17:00 El Salvador vs Haiti
21:30/19:30 Honduras vs Canada
Semifinals
Sunday, March 28 – Jalisco Stadium
18:00/16:00 1B vs 2A
21:00/19:00 1A vs 2B
Final
Tuesday, March 30 – Akron Stadium
21:00/19:00 Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2
TV partner networks: Fox Sports (USA), TUDN (Mexico and USA).
Matches will also be available on the Concacaf Official App (subject to territory restrictions). The free mobile app is available in the Apple and Google Play stores.