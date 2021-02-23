Four FC Dallas players named to preliminary US Olympic roster

Concacaf has released the preliminary rosters for the summer Olympics and four FC Dallas players along with two other local connections were named to Jason Kreis’ squad.

Midfielders Brandon Servania and Tanner Tessmann along with strikers Jesus Ferreira and Ricardo Pepi are on the list. Plano’s Keaton Parks – who plays for NYCFC – and former FC Dallas right back Bryan Reynolds were also named. Servania is currently on loan to St. Pölten in Austria.

Paxton Pomykal was left off the 48 man roster.

The roster will be cut to 20 players no later than 10 days before the qualifying.

The Olympic qualifying tournament is scheduled for March 18-30 – during the MLS preseason – in Guadalajara, Mexico. The USA will face Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, and Mexico in the first round. The top two teams advance to the semis with the semifinal winners advancing to the Olympics.

US Preliminary Olympic Roster

GOALKEEPERS: Drake Callender (Inter Miami), Matt Freese (Philadelphia Union), Jonathan Klinsmann (LA Galaxy), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes), David Ochoa (Real Salt Lake), Brady Scott (Austin FC).

DEFENDERS: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), George Bello (Atlanta United), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls), Marco Farfan (Los Angeles FC), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake), Chris Gloster (PSV Eindhoven), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake), Aboubacar Keita (Columbus Crew), Henry Kessler (New England Revolution), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire), Donovan Pines (D.C. United), Bryan Reynolds (AS Roma), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), James Sands (New York City FC), Auston Trusty (Colorado Rapids), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids).

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg), Efrain Álvarez (LA Galaxy), Frankie Amaya (FC Cincinnati), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Gianluca Busio (Sporting Kansas City), Caden Clark (New York Red Bulls), Johnny Cardoso (SC Internacional), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota United), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta United), Djordje Mihailovic (CF Montreal), Keaton Parks (New York City FC), Andrés Perea (Orlando City), Brandon Servania (St. Pölten), Tanner Tessmann (FC Dallas), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes).

FORWARDS: Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes), Konrad de la Fuente (Barcelona), Jeremy Ebobisse (Portland Timbers), Jesus Ferreira (FC Dallas), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado Rapids), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen), Benji Michel (Orlando City), Ricardo Pepi (FC Dallas), Sebastian Saucedo (UNAM Pumas), Sebastian Soto (Norwich City).

Olympic Qualifying Schedule

*Listed in EDT/local time

Group Stage

Thursday, March 18 – Jalisco Stadium

17:00/15:00 USA vs Costa Rica

19:30/17:30 Mexico vs Dominican Republic

Friday, March 19 – Jalisco Stadium

15:30/13:30 Honduras vs Haiti

18:00/16:00 Canada vs El Salvador

Sunday, March 21 – Akron Stadium

19:00/17:00 Dominican Republic vs USA

21:30/19:30 Costa Rica vs Mexico

Monday, March 22 – Akron Stadium

18:00/16:00 Haiti vs Canada

20:30/18:30 El Salvador vs Honduras

Wednesday, March 24 – Jalisco Stadium

19:00/17:00 Costa Rica vs Dominican Republic

21:30/19:30 Mexico vs USA

Thursday, March 25 – Jalisco Stadium

19:00/17:00 El Salvador vs Haiti

21:30/19:30 Honduras vs Canada

Semifinals

Sunday, March 28 – Jalisco Stadium

18:00/16:00 1B vs 2A

21:00/19:00 1A vs 2B

Final

Tuesday, March 30 – Akron Stadium

21:00/19:00 Winner Semifinal 1 vs Winner Semifinal 2

TV partner networks: Fox Sports (USA), TUDN (Mexico and USA).

Matches will also be available on the Concacaf Official App (subject to territory restrictions). The free mobile app is available in the Apple and Google Play stores.