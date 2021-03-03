Juve exercises option to keep Weston McKennie

Little Elm’s Weston McKennie is no longer on loan with Serie A giants Juventus after the Old Lady exercised its right to a $22.3m permanent deal as part of the club’s original loan agreement with Schalke.

Juventus made Weston McKennie's loan move a permanent one, here's to more magic from the American 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OuRX73ckTl — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 3, 2021

The fee will be paid over three years, with close to $8m in performance related incentives that could take McKennie’s fee past $30m. Juventus has already paid a $5m loan fee to the Bundesliga side.

The FC Dallas academy product has signed a contract through June of 2025. A string of stunning performances will likely push McKennie’s salary past the reported $3.6m he was due to be paid for the loan period.

The 22-year-old has five goals and two assists from 31 appearances for Juventus since arriving in Turin on September 1.

It is unclear what FC Dallas may receive as part of FIFA’s solidarity payment system after Major League Soccer opted into the system recently.

Typically 5% of the transfer fee is divided between clubs who aided the player’s development between ages 12 and 23.