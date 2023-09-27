FC Dallas at Philadelphia Union – lineup prediction and game info

9th in the West FC Dallas (39 points, 10-10-9) heads north and east for the rescheduled meeting with 4th in the East Philadelphia Union (49 points, 14-8-7).

This game was rescheduled after Union advanced deeper into the Leagues Cup.

Does this reschedule suck for FC Dallas? Yes. But it is what it is, so let’s deal and move on.

Broadcast Info

TV: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

English: Steve Cangialosi and Danny Higginbotham

Spanish: Ramses Sandoval and Walter Roque

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk, Steve Davis, and Jon Arnold on the call.

Spanish Radio: Zona MX 99.1 with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

FCD Lineup Prediction

I’ll be honest, this is a game I would be tempted as a coach to run a full, 100% rotated XI. But I don’t think Coach Nico Estevez will do that.

Yet FCD is still in the 7 games in 22 days run so there will be some workload management and rotation.

The “standard” three center back rotation should return to Jose Martinez and Sebas Ibeagha. Marco Farfan has also started three straight, so I’m rotating Sam Junqua in for him.

Facundo Quignon stays in my prediction, but Asier Illarramendi – who has started three straight – sits for Paxton Pomykal. Alan Velasco returned last game but was subbed at 63′ in a likely scripted move so he can start again and try to push his minute load up.

Up top, I would love to rest Jesus Ferreira for Jesus Jimenez but JJ has been rouuggghhh. Eugene Ansah is also an option. I’ll stick with Ferreira against my own instincts but I think he’s going to be on a short leash.

Red-hot Jader Obrian also stays in even on three straight starts because Bernie Kamungo is close to returning so he can step in this weekend instead of this mid-week game. But I will rotate Dante Sealy in for Paul Arriola who is also on three straight starts but I’d hate to see him burned out. He’s too important down the stretch.

So here you go. Medium rare rotation.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Philly Union, Sept 27, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Marco Farfan

Amet Korca

Asier Illarramendi

Paul Arriola

Jesus Jimenez

Eugene Ansah

Nkosi Tafari

Liam Fraser

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

QUESTIONABLE: Bernard Kamungo (right shoulder)

OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee season-ending)

OUT: Sebastian Lletget (hamstring)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW: Jáder Obrian, Parul Arriola

Philadelphia Union

OUT: Leon Flach (core)

QUESTIONABLE: Jakob Glesnes (core)

QUESTIONABLE: Jose Martinez (knee)

QUESTIONABLE: Julian Carranza (concussion protocol)

SUSPENSION AFTER NEXT YELLOW: Kai Wagner

MLS Kit Assignments

Philly’s home kit is all dark so FC Dallas is in the full-white Burn Baby Burn kit.

MLS Kit assignments for FC Dallas at Philadelphia Union, September 27, 2023. (Courtesy MLS)

Officials

#MLSRefStats MD 27#PHIvDAL



R: Fotis BAZAKOS



REGULAR SEASON:

155 g, 3.66 Y/g, 26 R, 48 pens, 24.43 F/g



HOME: 153 g, 1.76 Y/g, 11 R, 33 pens, 12.15 FC/g

AWAY: 1.88 Y/g, 14 R, 15 pens, 12.31 FC/g

HOME RECORD: 80 W – 49 D – 24 L (1.889 PPG)#DOOP #DTID — MLS Referee Stats (@MLSRefStats) September 26, 2023

Other Game Info

FCD record: 10-10-9 (39 points – 9th in West)

10-10-9 (39 points – 9th in West) PHI record : 14-8-7 (49 points – 4th in East)

: 14-8-7 (49 points – 4th in East) FCD vs. PHI all-time : 8-2-4 (24 goals scored, 13 goals conceded)

: 8-2-4 (24 goals scored, 13 goals conceded) FCD vs. PHI away: 1-2-3 (9 goals scored, 10 goals conceded)

FC Dallas is 1-0-2 in their 7 games in 22 days run so far.

Jader Obrian has 2 goals and 2 assists plus 1 PK drawn in his last 3 games.

FC Dallas leads the series 8-2-5, which is surprising. Both wins came in the last two meetings in Philly.

Union is 18-1-2 at home in their last 21.

FC Dallas is 4-1-6 over the last 11 in all competitions.

Philly is a lower possession team than Dallas, 46% to 48%. Neither team needs the ball.

FC Dallas has allowed the third-fewest goals in MLS this season (33) and ranks No. 5 in GAA (1.15)

When scoring first FC Dallas is 8-2-4 and 8-2-0 when scoring twice.

FC Dallas has scored their most goals (11) during the final 15 minutes (76-90 minute interval) of the match, third most in MLS.

FC Dallas have won 16 points from losing positions in the MLS this season, more than any other team. 25 of FC Dallas’ 34 goals have been scored in the second half.

Dallas has allowed the most goals (10) during the 31-45 minute interval of the match.

Jesus Ferreira is first in MLS with seven game-winning goals and has tied the FC Dallas single-season record (Jeff Cunningham, 2009 & Eddie Johnson, 2004).

Eight of the ten FCD wins this season have come in matches in which Jesús Ferreira has scored.

Maarten Paes ranks No. 2 in MLS for save percentage (75%) and No. 7 in goals against average (1.04).

Union has clinched a playoff spot already making Jim Curtin the seventh manager in MLS history to lead a single club to six-straight postseason appearances.

If Alejandro Bedoya is in the XI, it will be his 200th MLS start.