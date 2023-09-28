North Texas SC’s Diego García called into US U17s 

North Texas SC midfielder Diego García has been called up to the US U17 National Team by head coach Gonzalo Segares for the final training camp ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Indonesia. The camp will be held in Brazil and runs from September 29 through October 8.



García, 16, signed with North Texas SC on March 3 ahead of the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro season. Garcia was formally with El Paso Locomotive Youth and made an appearance as an amateur in the USL Championship.

Garcia – who I think has grown about a foot this year – made 23 appearances and 17 starts, with 1,552 minutes, and contributed with three goals and two assists.

Also of note in this U17 side, is former FC Dallas Academy midfielder Matthew Corcoran who had already played with North Texas SC prior to signing a professional contract with Birmingham Legion.

FC Dallas U15 Coach Alex Aldaz has been working as an assistant coach with the U17 staff this cycle and is heading to Brazil with the group.

Santi Molares also played for the FCD Academy for a short time while his father was a coach here.

U17 Schedule

A set of international friendlies with Brazil’s U-17 side on October 4 and October 6 ahead of the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup being held in Indonesia.

U17 ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (2): Adam Beaudry (Colorado Rapids; Castle Pines, Colo.), Duran Ferree (San Diego Loyal SC; San Diego, Calif.)



DEFENDERS (7): Andrew Baiera (New York City FC; Darien, Conn.), Luca Bombino (LAFC; Saugus, Calif.), Christian Diaz (Los Angeles FC; San Bernardino, Calif.), Tyler Hall (Inter Miami CF; Miramar, Fla.), Shawn Lanza (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.) Shakir Nixon (LAFC; Cerritos, Calif.), Tahir Reid-Brown (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.)



MIDFIELDERS (6): Matthew Corcoran (Birmingham Legion FC; Dallas, Texas ), Diego García (North Texas SC; Denver, Colo.) , Cruz Medina (San Jose Earthquakes; San Francisco, Calif.), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami CF; Weston, Fla.), Paulo Rudisill (Los Angeles Galaxy; Irvine, Calif.), Adyn Torres (Atlanta United FC; Stone Mountain, Ga.)



FORWARDS (5): Nimfasha Berchimas (Charlotte FC; High Point, N.C.), Micah Burton (Austin FC; Mounds View, Minn.), Brian Romero (Charlotte FC; Concord, N.C.), Bryce Jamison (Orange County SC; Lake Forest, Calif.), Ezekiel Soto (Houston Dynamo FC; Menifee, Calif.)