Game grades – FC Dallas vs Columbus Crew

After an impressive midweek win at Real Salt Lake, FC Dallas took on the dynamic Columbus Crew Saturday night.

The first half provided most of the action, as the Crew took an initial lead in the 24th minute through a Nkosi Tafari own-goal. Dallas hit back right before halftime, as the red-hot Jader Obrian headed home a delicious Jesus Ferreira cross. The second half provided several good opportunities, though they were mostly for the visitors. Regardless, neither team could find the final product, so the match ended in a one-one draw.

Dallas will be slightly disappointed to not get two consecutive wins, but against a strong Crew side, a point at home isn’t the worst result.

Starters

(7.5/10) GK – Maarten Paes

Tallied four saves on the night, including two huge saves right after the FCD goal to keep it level before the half. He almost got chipped early on, which was caused by some poor communication between himself and Tafari. Got saved by the post in the 66th minute, as well as some efforts that went just wide of his net.

(5/10) LB – Marco Farfan

It was a ghostly performance from the left-back. There was not a whole lot of involvement in the attack, and he wasn’t challenged much defensively. He was subbed out of the match in the 63rd minute without really making a contribution.

(6/10) CB – Nkosi Tafari

Almost played in Rossi with poor communication but recovered to make a huge goal-line clearance. Was unfortunate to score an own goal, as he stuck out a foot right in front of the goal to try and deny the ball across. He was probably lucky to keep the Crew at one goal, but he did his part to block shots and clear crosses.

(5.5/10) CB – Jose Martinez

Ran around for 75 minutes chasing Cucho and Rossi. He let them have some good chances, but there was only one goal conceded. He was decent in his passing before coming off with a slight injury.

(6.5/10) RB – Ema Twumasi

After some shaky performances recently, Twumasi had a bounce-back game – particularly defensively. He didn’t contribute much going forward but was much better with his defending, especially against the lethal attackers that Columbus has.

(6/10) CM – Facundo Quignon

Had some big tackles and interceptions, as he took most of the defensive responsibilities in the midfield. He continues to work well with Illarramendi – but only for 63 minutes as he was taken off for Pomykal.

(6/10) CM – Asier Illarramendi

For the first time with FCD, the Spaniard seemed a little exhausted – likely due to playing three games in quick succession. He was still efficient and tidy with the ball, but at times he was slower than normal. It wouldn’t be surprising to see him rested midweek.

(5/10) AM – Alan Velasco

Had a visibly rusty game. After being out for several matches, it is hard to blame him for being a little off. He had some of his typical turns and runs but otherwise was very ineffective. He was taken off with some frustration as Dallas went to three in the back.

(7/10) LW – Jader Obrian

Mixed bag on the night, but overall, another really solid performance. He missed a huge chance in the 16th minute, as well as the rebound that followed. Later in the first half though, he received a great ball from Ferreira and headed it past Schulte from 5 yards out. He was subbed out for Ansah in the 82nd minute as the only FCD goal scorer.

(6/10) RW – Paul Arriola

Created a huge chance early to set up Obrian, who missed. Really a nuisance with his pressure, as well. As the game progressed, he became increasingly quiet.

(6.5/10) ST – Jesus Ferreira

Extremely poor defending in the box during a corner, which led to the Crew goal. He atoned for it though with a great service from out wide, where he put the ball right on Obrian’s head, who directed it home. Had a golden chance in the 65th minute, but his chance was bent around the right post.

Subs

(5.5/10) LB – Sam Junqua

Came on in the 63rd minute for Farfan. Much like his predecessor, he didn’t contribute anything other than some well-timed tackles.

(6.5/10) CM – Paxton Pomykal

Subbed on for Quignon in the 63rd minute – and was much more explosive. His energy and vision provided a boost to the FCD midfield.

(5.5/10) CB – Sebastian Ibeagha

Took out Velasco in the 63rd, as Dallas moved to five defenders. Got turned by Cucho immediately after coming on the pitch, but the striker put his shot off the post. He took on more responsibility when Martinez subbed off, where he made some important challenges to keep the result.

(6/10) FW – Dante Sealy

The youngster replaced Jose Martinez, likely due to injury, in the 75th minute. He brought some dynamism down the FCD left side, often taking on players in his brief cameo. The end product was lacking, but encouraging signs yet.

(5/10) FW – Eugene Ansah

Replaced the goal scorer Obrian in the 82nd minute with some fresher legs. His impact was minimal though, as he couldn’t find anything with the ball at his feet.