FC Dallas at Nashville SC, US Open Cup – lineup prediction and game info

5th in the West FC Dallas (4-3-3, 15 points) travels to take on 3rd in the East Nashville SC in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup on Wednesday night. Kickoff is at 7:30 pm CT at GEODIS Park in Nashville.

Broadcast Info

TV: Bleacher Report App and the B/R Football YouTube channel.

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN.

FCD Lineup Prediction

With the FC Dallas game this weekend being halted at the 50th-minute mark, Coach Nico Estevez catches a break. He now won’t need to rotate his squad. Here’s what he said about it…

“The good thing is we will be rested, we played less than Nashville today. For us it’s also a good thing because we can prepare and have everyone available.” Coach Nico Estevez

So, not as much, or perhaps any, rotation.

The injury list just picked up some steam, however, with Parul Arriola and Jesus Jimenez joining Nkosi Tafari on the out list. Coach was really hoping Tafari would be available. Arriola missing means Alan Velasco, who came off the injured list last game, will need to start with Jader Obrian.

Also, Jose Martinez is suspended for this game because of a red card he received against Sporting KC in the last Cup game FCD played last year. While against a lower division side, Martinez and Tafari missing would point to 18-year-old Nolan Norris getting a start, against Nashville SC I will predict Marco Farfan moves inside next to Sebas Ibeagha and Sam Junqua played left back.

I will also make one rotation, putting Edwin Cerrillo in for Facundo Quignon who I think Coach Estevez will want sharp against Austin FC this weekend.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas XI prediction at Nashville SC for the US Open Cup game on May 10, 2023.

Nashville, as Coach mentioned, had to play a complete game against Chicago and they face DC United this weekend. So I expect them to rotate some.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Bernard Kamungo

Jose Mulato

Amet Korca

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Nolan Norris

Facundo Quignon

Ema Twumasi

Herbert Endeley

Side note: the 5 internationals rule was ended in 2022 teams now just have to be compliant with their own league rules. Also, the Cup changed to the 5 subs on 3 occasions rule as well.

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

OUT: Nkosi Tafari (calf strain)

OUT: Paul Arriola (precautionary adductor)

OUT: Jesús Jiménez (broken hand)

Nashville SC (info from last weekend)

OUT: Nick DePuy (lower body)

QUESTIONABLE: Randall Leal (lower body)

QUESTIONABLE: Sean Davis (lower body)

SUSPENSION

FC Dallas: José Martínez (Open Cup)

MLS Kit Assignments

Nashville in yellow and FC Dallas in red/blue. Probably.

Alan Velasco shoots and scores against Nashville SC, March 12, 2022. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Officials

REFEREE: Lukasz Szpala

ASST. REFEREES: Albert Escovar, Jacob Little

4TH OFFICIAL: Kris Fabick

Other Game Info

FC Dallas are the 1997 and 2016 US Open Cup Champions. Because the tournament is named after their father, the Hunts tend to take this tournament pretty seriously. You can find their complete record here.

All-Time FCD Open Cup Record: 36-22-6

All-Time FCD Open Cup Home Record: 23-7-3

All-Time FCD Open Cup Away Record: 13-15-3

Former FC Dallas forwards Abe Thompson and Kenny Cooper lead Dallas with most goals scored in the tournament with six, while Fabián Castillo and Mauro Díaz lead Dallas with six assists.

The late Bobby Rhine has the most U.S. Open Cup appearances by an FC Dallas with 18 games played.

The two teams will meet for the first time in the U.S. Open Cup competition.

The all-time MLS series record between the two clubs is 2-3-1 in favor of Nashville.

FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez had a 1-1-0 record during the 2021 season after defeating FC Tulsa, 2-1, in the third round and falling to Sporting Kansas City, 4-2, in the Round of 32. That was his first-ever run in the Cup.

FC Dallas is on an eight-year streak in the tournament of winning its opening-round match since 2013.

The 2023 U.S. Open Cup winner will earn $300,000 in prize money, a berth in the 2024 Concacaf Champions League, and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy – one of the oldest nationally-contested trophies in American team sports – now on permanent display at the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas.

The US Open Cup is one of the few major trophies an MLS side can win along with the MLS Cup, the Supporters Shield, the Concacaf Champions League, and the Leagues Cup.