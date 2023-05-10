Antonio Carrera & Justin Che named to US U20 World Cup Team

The US U20 Men’s National Team has been announced and FC Dallas goalkeeper Antonio Carrera and on-loan defender Justin Che have been named to the squad. Head Coach Mikey Varas has selected 21 players for the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup that will take place in Argentina from May 20 to June 11.

Mikey Varas is a former FC Dallas assist coach under Luchi Gonzalez.

Also of probable interest to Dallas fans is FCD Academy product Jonathan Gomez, aka JoGO, who started for North Texas SC at left back on the club’s way to the inaugural USL-1 title.

Che is currently on loan to Hoffenheim in the German Bundesliga but his loan expires at the end of June. There is a buy option and Che does possess a German passport. His FC Dallas contract runs through 2025 with an option for 2026.

US Group B Games

Saturday, May 20 Ecuador Tuesday, May 23 Fiji Friday, May 26 Slovakia

All three matches kick off at 2 p.m. ET and will be shown on FOX Sports and Telemundo platforms.

“We’re really excited for this group to compete against the world’s best in Argentina. To represent your country at a World Cup is a tremendous honor. We embrace the responsibility that comes with this opportunity. This group has put in so much hard work since the cycle kicked off to get to this point, and we will give everything on and off the field for our country. We’re very appreciative of the cooperation we’ve had from clubs, both at home and abroad, to release their players and let them shine on this global stage.” U20 Head Coach Mikey Varas

US ROSTER BY POSITION

(CLUB/COUNTRY; U-20 CAPS/GOALS; HOMETOWN)

GOALKEEPERS (3): 21-Alexander Borto (Fulham/ENG; South Plainfield, N.J.; 2/0), 12- Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas; 4/0), 1-Gaga Slonina (Chelsea/ENG; Addison, Ill.; 5/0)

DEFENDERS (7): 17- Justin Che (Hoffenheim/GER; Dallas, Texas; 6/0), 5-Brandan Craig (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.; 10/1), 2-Mauricio Cuevas (LA Galaxy; Los Angeles, Calif.; 13/1), 14-Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy; Santa Clarita, Calif.; 11/0), 13- Jonathan Gomez (Real Sociedad/ESP; Keller, Texas; 6/0), 3-Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.; 5/0), 4-Joshua Wynder (Louisville City FC; Louisville, Ky.; 2/0)

MIDFIELDERS (7): 6-Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls; Warren, N.J.; 10/0), 10-Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; Sunnyvale, Calif.; 16/4), 8-Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; Middle Village, N.Y.; 16/2), 20-Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split/CRO; Stillwater, Okla.; 12/1), 15-Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.; 5/3), 18-Obed Vargas (Seattle Sounders FC; Anchorage, Alaska; 4/0), 16-Owen Wolff (Austin FC; Austin, Texas; 3/1)

FORWARDS (4): 9-Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif.; 7/2), 11-Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg/GER; South Riding, Va.; 6/2), 7-Quinn Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.; 15/7), 19-Darren Yapi (Colorado Rapids; Denver, Colo.; 3/0)

Justin Che against Real Salt Lake, October 27, 2021. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)