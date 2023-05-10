FC Dallas to honors victims of Allen shooting with t-shirts and armbands

FC Dallas will honor the victims of Saturday’s mass shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas by wearing black armbands and a T-shirt with the message “Allen Strong” during upcoming of road matches.

“Allen Strong” logo to be worn by FC Dallas. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

FC Dallas starters will wear the shirts during their walkout and for the team photo prior to their Lamar Hunt US Open Cup match against Nashville SC on Wednesday, May 10 at GEODIS Park in Nashville.

FC Dallas players will wear the same “Allen Strong” shirts during pregame warmups prior to their MLS match against Austin FC on Saturday, May 13 at Q2 Stadium.

Head coach Nico Estévez will wear the shirt during both matches. FC Dallas players will also wear black armbands during both matches. Nashville SC will hold a moment of silence prior to Wednesday’s match while the club’s players will wear black armbands, as well.

“On behalf of FC Dallas, I want to express our deepest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the victims and their families affected by the tragic shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets. As a community, we stand together in mourning the senseless loss of innocent lives. We also extend our gratitude to the brave first responders who acted swiftly and heroically in the face of danger. We remain committed to supporting the community and working together towards healing and unity.” FC Dallas President Dan Hunt

FC Dallas and the FC Dallas Foundation have launched a Support for Allen jersey auction that will auction match-worn and autographed One Planet jerseys. To learn more and bid in the auction, please click here or download the DASH auction app.

FC Dallas will make a limited number of “Allen Strong” T-shirts will be available for sale at all FC Dallas retail locations beginning Wednesday, May 17 at FC Dallas’ match against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium.



All proceeds from the auction and sale of the “Allen Strong” T-shirts will go to the Communities Foundation of Texas’ Support for Allen Fund to assist local agencies providing mental health, grief, and trauma support to the victims and their families, as well as first responders who may also have been impacted by this event.

The FC Dallas Foundation will make an additional donation to Communities Foundation of Texas’ Support for Allen Fund. For information on the fund and to learn how you can donate, you can visit FCDallas.com/Allen.