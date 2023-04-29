FC Dallas and the 24-man roster

If you’ve been reading or listening to 3rd Degree over the last year you will have heard me talk about Coach Nico Estevez’s stated desire to have a shorter FC Dallas roster. Something like 25 to 26 players rather than 30.

With the end of the primary MLS transfer window, it seems a good time to check on where Dallas ended up for 2023.

Right now the club has a 24-man first-team roster. Allow me to show you.

You will also recall, I hope, the roster-building model I’ve been using for a few years now. I listed revised it at the end of spring camp. It’s basically a two-deep with an extra striker, center back, and goalie.

So here it is again, showing the current roster state of just 24 first-team players.

The FC Dallas First Team Roster

Position Player 1 9 Jesus Ferreira 2 9 Jesus Jiminez 3 9 Jose Mulato 4 Wing Paul Arriola 5 Wing Alan Velasco 6 Wing Jader Obrian 7 Wing Bernard Kamungo 8 Free-8 Sebastian Lletget 9 Free-8 Empty 10 Linking-8 Paxton Pomykal 11 Linking-8 Tsiki Ntsabeleng 12 6 Edwin Cerrillo 13 6 Facundo Quignón 14 LB Marco Farfan 15 LB Sam Junqua 16 CB Nkosi Tafari 17 CB Jose Martinez 18 CB Sebastien Ibeagha 19 CB Nolan Norris 20 CB Amet Korça 21 RB Ema Twumasi 22 RB Geovane Jesus 23 GK Maarten Paes 24 GK Jimmy Maurer 25 GK Antonio Carrera

“But wait,” I’m sure some of you are saying, “what about player X?”

Here are the answers…

Player Roster Move Notes Dante Sealy Loan PSV Justin Che Loan Hoffenheim Isaiah Parker Loan San Antonio FC Collin Smith Loan Birmingham Legion Herbert Endeley Loan North Texas SC Tarik Scott Injured Reserve

Additions Coming?

24 is actually less than we expected.

We still think FCD will target a CB in the summer window. And you can see from my methodology there might be a need for an 8 after Brandon Servania was traded but Coach Nico has said they like bringing up players from North Texas or the Academy as part of training to fill that need.

The Justin Che and Dante Sealy loans run out at the end of June. We don’t expect Che to return but Sealy is fairly probable. The Isaiah Parker and Collin Smith loans both have a right or recall. Herbert Endeley is an inter-club loan and he can come to MLS any time if needed.

MLS rosters are not frozen, so FCD can make moves. The secondary MLS transfer window runs from July 5th to August 2nd. MLS rosters freeze on September 13th.