FC Dallas at Minnesota United – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (4-3-2, 14 points) travels to the great white north to take on the 7th in the West Loons of Minnesota United (3-3-2, 11 points). Kickoff is at 8 pm CT on Sunday.

Dallas has played one more game than Minnesota on the season and that win is the separator between the two teams. Dallas has scored more goals (12 to 8) but has allowed more goals (11 to 8).

Broadcast Info

TV: Free game on Apple TV, FS1, and FOX Deportes.

English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.

Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN

FCD Lineup Prediction

Coach Nico Estevez has Jesus Ferreira available to start and with Alan Velasco questionable – FCD shouldn’t start him IMO even if cleared – I think we will see a return to 4-4-2 with Sebastian Lletget wide in midfield.

Everything about how Minnesota plays leads me to think Edwin Cerrillo should be the choice in midfield with Paxton Pomykal but I thought that the last game and clearly Coach Estevez disagrees on some core level with my assessment of Cerrillo so I’m leaving Facundo Quignon in the middle. For the same opponent reasons, I’ve got Sebas Ibeagha in at CB with Nkori Tafari.

Finally, Geovane Jesus opened the door with a poor performance at NYCFC and since defense matters to this coach I’ll stick the more vetern Ema Twumasi back in at right back.

3rd Degree prediction for the FC Dallas XI at Minnesota United on April 30, 2023.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Bernard Kamungo

Sam Junqua

Jose Martinez

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

Nolan Norris

Edwin Cerrillo

Geovane Jesus

Jose Mulato

MLS Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)

QUESTIONABLE: Alan Velasco (right knee sprain)

Minnesota United

OUT: Bakaye Dibassy (thigh)

OUT: Ryen Jiba (knee)

OUT: Mikael Marques (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Kervin Arriaga (thigh)

MLS Discipline Report

Suspended: Emanuel Reynoso (MIN)

Suspended after next caution: Kervin Arriaga (MIN); Jader Obrian (DAL)

MLS Kit Assignments

This.

Jesus Ferreira turns away from a defender against Minnesota United, February 26, 2023. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Officials

Allianz Field (9PM ET)

REF: Allen Chapman

AR1: Cory Richardson

AR2: Justin Howard

4TH: Chris Ruska

VAR: Geoff Gamble

AVAR: Eric Weisbrod

#MLSRefStats Match Day 10@MNUFC vs @FCDallas



REF: Allen CHAPMAN – 227th game



AR1: Cory RICHARDSON – 96th

AR2: Justin HOWARD – 10th

4TH: Chris RUSKA – 21st

VAR: Geoff GAMBLE – 105th

Other Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 4-3-2 (14 points – 4th in West)

4-3-2 (14 points – 4th in West) MIN record : 3-3-2 (11 points – 7th in Wast)

: 3-3-2 (11 points – 7th in Wast) FCD vs. MIN all-time : 6-7-2 (21 goals scored, 20 goals conceded)

: 6-7-2 (21 goals scored, 20 goals conceded) FCD vs. MIN away: 2-5-0 (7 goals scored, 12 goals conceded)

FC Dallas won its last visit to Minnesota, 3-0, last September, after losing each of its previous four trips to St. Paul.

Minnesota is 7-6-3 (W-L-D) against FC Dallas all-time, including playoffs. The Loons are 5-2-0 (W-L-D) at home against the Texas side.

All four of FC Dallas’ wins this season have come in matches in which Jesús Ferreira has scored. Dallas has a 13-1-2 record in the 16 matches in which Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.

FC Dallas lost only six regular season road games last season (W4 D7), its fewest in a full season since suffering only three defeats away from home in 2010.

FC Dallas has started the 2023 season with a 3-2-0 record in games decided by 1 goal.

Since 2018, FCD is 54-7-22 when scoring first.

Since 2018, FC Dallas is 54-5-14 and has a 0.836 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.

Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Tsiki Ntsabeleng are the only two active MLS players that hail from South Africa.

Tuesday night in the U.S. Open Cup Third Round, Minnesota beat Detroit City FC 3-1 at home and advanced to the Round of 32.

FC Dallas ranks third in the league for assists (17) this season behind Columbus Crew (18) and Atlanta United (18) tied for first.

FCD tops the league with the most yellow cards received (26) to-date.

2023 Team Goals Allowed

Nashville 5

LAFC 6

Vancouver 7

Seattle 7

MNUFC 8

Houston 8

New England 8

FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals

Goals Games Jason Kreis 91 247 Kenny Cooper 46 121 Jesus Ferreira 41 123