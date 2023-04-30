FC Dallas at Minnesota United – lineup prediction and game info

4th in the West FC Dallas (4-3-2, 14 points) travels to the great white north to take on the 7th in the West Loons of Minnesota United (3-3-2, 11 points). Kickoff is at 8 pm CT on Sunday.
Dallas has played one more game than Minnesota on the season and that win is the separator between the two teams. Dallas has scored more goals (12 to 8) but has allowed more goals (11 to 8).
Broadcast Info
TV: Free game on Apple TV, FS1, and FOX Deportes.
English Radio: 1190 AM and the FC Dallas App.
Spanish Radio: 1270 AM TUDN
FCD Lineup Prediction
Coach Nico Estevez has Jesus Ferreira available to start and with Alan Velasco questionable – FCD shouldn’t start him IMO even if cleared – I think we will see a return to 4-4-2 with Sebastian Lletget wide in midfield.
Everything about how Minnesota plays leads me to think Edwin Cerrillo should be the choice in midfield with Paxton Pomykal but I thought that the last game and clearly Coach Estevez disagrees on some core level with my assessment of Cerrillo so I’m leaving Facundo Quignon in the middle. For the same opponent reasons, I’ve got Sebas Ibeagha in at CB with Nkori Tafari.
Finally, Geovane Jesus opened the door with a poor performance at NYCFC and since defense matters to this coach I’ll stick the more vetern Ema Twumasi back in at right back.
Bench Prediction
Jimmy Maurer
Bernard Kamungo
Sam Junqua
Jose Martinez
Tsiki Ntsabeleng
Nolan Norris
Edwin Cerrillo
Geovane Jesus
Jose Mulato
MLS Player Availability Report
FC Dallas
OUT: Tarik Scott (season-ending injury)
QUESTIONABLE: Alan Velasco (right knee sprain)
Minnesota United
OUT: Bakaye Dibassy (thigh)
OUT: Ryen Jiba (knee)
OUT: Mikael Marques (ankle)
QUESTIONABLE: Kervin Arriaga (thigh)
MLS Discipline Report
Suspended: Emanuel Reynoso (MIN)
Suspended after next caution: Kervin Arriaga (MIN); Jader Obrian (DAL)
MLS Kit Assignments
Officials
Allianz Field (9PM ET)
REF: Allen Chapman
AR1: Cory Richardson
AR2: Justin Howard
4TH: Chris Ruska
VAR: Geoff Gamble
AVAR: Eric Weisbrod
Other Game Info
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS
- FCD record: 4-3-2 (14 points – 4th in West)
- MIN record: 3-3-2 (11 points – 7th in Wast)
- FCD vs. MIN all-time: 6-7-2 (21 goals scored, 20 goals conceded)
- FCD vs. MIN away: 2-5-0 (7 goals scored, 12 goals conceded)
FC Dallas won its last visit to Minnesota, 3-0, last September, after losing each of its previous four trips to St. Paul.
Minnesota is 7-6-3 (W-L-D) against FC Dallas all-time, including playoffs. The Loons are 5-2-0 (W-L-D) at home against the Texas side.
All four of FC Dallas’ wins this season have come in matches in which Jesús Ferreira has scored. Dallas has a 13-1-2 record in the 16 matches in which Ferreira has scored since the start of last season.
FC Dallas lost only six regular season road games last season (W4 D7), its fewest in a full season since suffering only three defeats away from home in 2010.
FC Dallas has started the 2023 season with a 3-2-0 record in games decided by 1 goal.
Since 2018, FCD is 54-7-22 when scoring first.
Since 2018, FC Dallas is 54-5-14 and has a 0.836 winning percentage when scoring at least two goals.
Bongokuhle Hlongwane and Tsiki Ntsabeleng are the only two active MLS players that hail from South Africa.
Tuesday night in the U.S. Open Cup Third Round, Minnesota beat Detroit City FC 3-1 at home and advanced to the Round of 32.
FC Dallas ranks third in the league for assists (17) this season behind Columbus Crew (18) and Atlanta United (18) tied for first.
FCD tops the league with the most yellow cards received (26) to-date.
2023 Team Goals Allowed
Nashville 5
LAFC 6
Vancouver 7
Seattle 7
MNUFC 8
Houston 8
New England 8
FC Dallas All-Time Regular Season Goals
|Goals
|Games
|Jason Kreis
|91
|247
|Kenny Cooper
|46
|121
|Jesus Ferreira
|41
|123