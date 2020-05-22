FC Dallas All-Time Balds Team

In response to our All-Time FC Dallas Best Hair Team – and with apologizes to Men in Blazers – I felt it was time to do an All-Time Balds Team for FCD.
This one kind of speaks for itself but it was harder than you might think as there’s a difference between really short hair and a smooth dome.
Forwards
Dante Washington – The Burn striker went smooth in 1997 and never looked back.Embed from Getty Images
Jeff Cunningham – Jeff had hair and often just kept it really short. But there were periods he went clean-shaven.
Toni Nhleko – Like several others on this list, Toni had hair he just often chose to shave his head smooth.
Ali Curtis – He only played for the Burn for half a season but was in a smooth scalp the entire time.Embed from Getty Images
Zdenek Ondrasek – For Kobra it’s usually just short, but from time to time he skins it so we’ll put him in.
Dominic Oduro – Rapidly receding, Oduro seems to have started shaving it completely sometime in 2007.
Andres Escobar – Another striker that varied from just short to full shave.
Midfielders
Brian Haynes – the T&T International keeps it tight!Embed from Getty Images
Jackson – While he wasn’t a natural bald, he had it cut pretty smooth when he first arrived in Dallas.Embed from Getty Images
Defenders
Richard Farrer – merely receding in 1996, by the end of his playing days he was full chrome dome.Embed from Getty Images
Steve Morrow – Morrow was going bald way back in his Arsenal days and had the shaved look while at QPR before coming to MLS.Embed from Getty Images
Eric Dade – the original smooth cut Burn defender.Embed from Getty Images
Jair Benitez – Arrived in Dallas with the fully shaved head and never had any other look.
Goalkeepers
Matt Jordan – Had some hair when he was drafted but by the time he left FCD in 2002 it was rapidly vanishing. He was full bald well before he retired from playing.Embed from Getty Images
Keeper was a tough one, closest I could get.