FC Dallas All-Time Balds Team

In response to our All-Time FC Dallas Best Hair Team – and with apologizes to Men in Blazers – I felt it was time to do an All-Time Balds Team for FCD.

This one kind of speaks for itself but it was harder than you might think as there’s a difference between really short hair and a smooth dome.

Forwards

Dante Washington – The Burn striker went smooth in 1997 and never looked back.

Jeff Cunningham – Jeff had hair and often just kept it really short. But there were periods he went clean-shaven.

Cunningham jumps over Chivas USA keeper Zach Thornton, March 29, 2009. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Toni Nhleko – Like several others on this list, Toni had hair he just often chose to shave his head smooth.

Toni Nhleko of the Dallas Burn in 2004. (Rags Gardner, RII)

Ali Curtis – He only played for the Burn for half a season but was in a smooth scalp the entire time.

Zdenek Ondrasek – For Kobra it’s usually just short, but from time to time he skins it so we’ll put him in.

FRISCO, TX – MARCH 23: FC Dallas forward Zdenek Ondrasek (#13) celebrates a second-half goal during the MLS game between FC Dallas and the Colorado Rapids on March 23, 2019, at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Dominic Oduro – Rapidly receding, Oduro seems to have started shaving it completely sometime in 2007.

Andres Escobar – Another striker that varied from just short to full shave.

Andres Escobar celebrates a goal and his child with Blas Perez against the New England Revolution, July 19, 2014. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Midfielders

Brian Haynes – the T&T International keeps it tight!

Jackson – While he wasn’t a natural bald, he had it cut pretty smooth when he first arrived in Dallas.

Defenders

Richard Farrer – merely receding in 1996, by the end of his playing days he was full chrome dome.

Steve Morrow – Morrow was going bald way back in his Arsenal days and had the shaved look while at QPR before coming to MLS.

Eric Dade – the original smooth cut Burn defender.

Jair Benitez – Arrived in Dallas with the fully shaved head and never had any other look.

29 May 2012 – FC Dallas defender Jair Benitez (#5) during the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup third-round game between FC Dallas of the MLS and the USL PRO side Charlotte Eagles at FC Dallas Stadium in Frisco, Texas. Charlotte won 2-0. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree)

Goalkeepers

Matt Jordan – Had some hair when he was drafted but by the time he left FCD in 2002 it was rapidly vanishing. He was full bald well before he retired from playing.

Keeper was a tough one, closest I could get.