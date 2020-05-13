In the midst of our run of best player-by-position rankings we’re doing, I thought it might be fun to take a light-hearted look at the best frocks, mops, rags, ‘dos, and cuts in FC Dallas history.
There has been a bunch of great hair over the years in Dallas. This list pretty much speaks for itself.
FC Dallas All-Time Best Hair Team
Forwards
Ariel Graziani
You can’t go wrong with the long, flowing, classic South American flow. Maybe Antonio Banderas will play him in the movie.Embed from Getty Images
John Jairo Trellez
The first dreadlocked player in franchise history. Some serious quality hair here.
Maxi Urruti
Urruti had the top-knot look going and colored it blond in 2019.
Midfielders
Brek Shea
From a long blond gunge look, to a Mohawk, to a shaggy mop, maybe some color in it, even some cornrows at one point.
Alain Sutter
A Swiss pirate. Yes, you heard me. Aaaarrgggh.Embed from Getty Images
Juan Toja
A mop so impressive, FC Dallas did a Toja wig night. How could that not make the list?
Jordan Stone
Quite possibly the best hair in club history. Those are some quality curls.
Leonel Alvarez
The quintessential Colombian black haired mop.Embed from Getty Images
Michael Barrios
I mean, if a Mohawk doesn’t get you into the hair team what does?
Stephen Keel
A classic 80s blond fro from “Even” Stephen Keel in the mold of Sammy Hagar. Red Rocker indeed.
Victor Ulloa
Early Ulloa when he signed a Homegrown contract had some serious hair game (below left in the pic).
David Ferreira
Not usually a guy you think of for hair, but there were these two efforts worth mentioning…
Defenders
Adrian Serioux
Classic braids in the big ponytail look that harken more to this Trinidad & Tobago side then his Canadian side.
Clarence Goodson
For going full-Nickelback. Everyone knows you don’t go full-Nickelback.
Ugo Ihemelu
Short tight twists more than dreads was the Ugo peak look. It got longer at times but the left look below is the winner.
Reto Ziegler
Always sharp, styled, and coiffed. Very modern and on point with the modern Euro-style.
Ryan Suarez
With hair as reckless as his game, Ryan sometimes looked like a Paolo Maldini imitator.Embed from Getty Images
Philip Salyer
The California surfer look and pretty much the classic “Sunshine” from Remember the Titans.
George John
Early and late FCD versions of George John (with Stephen Keel below right) showed off the greek flow.
Ed Puskarich
For rocking the full ponytail in 1996, receding hairline included. (Luv ya, Ed!)Embed from Getty Images
Goalkeepers
Ryan Hollingshead
Most keepers are pretty boring in the hair department so the clear winner is Hollingshead who played in goal with a full man bun when FC Dallas visited Toronto FC on May 7th, 2016.Embed from Getty Images
A full pony tail clearly wins the goalkeeper best hair award.
What’s Next?
Why the FC Dallas All-Time Balds of course.
1 Comment
Fun list!
Honorable mention for GK should go to ‘Knothead’ Garth Lagerwey, our back-up in early Burn days.