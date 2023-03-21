FC Dallas Academy U19 for the 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group

This is the first of many posts I will be doing with the roster and schedule for each FC Dallas Academy and Youth team in the Dallas Cup and Generation adidas Cup. I will endeavor to include some notes, thoughts, or info on players as we go.
These are the preliminary rosters for the Dallas Cup. As a remember, rosters do not freeze until the Friday before the tournament.
FC Dallas Academy U19s
The FCD U19s remain undefeated on the year in MLS Next.
Record: 9-0-7
Coach: Jesus “Chuy” Vera
Super Group – Bracket A: Real Madrid (Spain(, Botafogo (Brazil), FC Monterrey (Mexico).
2004s and 2005s. Depending on what North Texas SC is doing some kids may not be around for all of the Dallas Cup. In the past, FCD chose to play a few kids up from the 17s but only Eyestone if registered right now.
Who to Watch
Nolan Norris – 2005. FC Dallas Homegrown. Yes, FCD will play their Homegrowns in this tournament, it’s that good. I would like to see Norris playing CB with this group rather than LB.
Diego Hernandez – 2005. 6 or 8. Furman commit. For me, he’s been FCD’s best U19 for two years now. Has gotten some scrimmage minutes with NTX lately.
Jared Aguilar – 2005. Holding mid. Played a fair number of games for North Texas SC last year.
Santiago Ferreira – 2005. Linking mid and Jesus’ younger brother. Played quite a bit for NTX last year. Can also hold.
Anthony Ramirez – 2005. FCD, Mexico, and US U19. A player high on my homegrown list for some time, he’s a 2005 but a December baby so he won’t graduate high school till May 24. Plays false-wing or free-8.
Dylan Lacy – 2005. Central mid who came to FCD after leaving NYRB and Phiily Union. Talented playmaker.
Julian Eyestone – 2006, 6’6″ keeper. FCD & US U17. Trains almost full-time with FC Dallas and should play with NTX a fair amount this year. Big upside and top-tier talent.
FCD U19 Dallas Cup Roster
This is the official list of players the club submitted to the Dallas Cup but is subject to change. Mostly wear numbers 1-29.
|No.
|Name
|Year
|Pos.
|Notes
|1
|Aaron Salinas
|2005
|G
|Furman signing.
|2
|Adrian Anguiano
|2005
|CB
|Former Mex U16.
|4
|William Baker
|2004
|LCB
|Michigan commit. Gap year.
|6
|Diego Hernandez
|2005
|8/6
|Furman signing.
|8
|Santiago Ferreira
|2004
|8
|Plays a fair bit for NTXSC.
|10
|Dylan Lacy
|2005
|8
|From Philly Union. & NYRB.
|12
|Jordan Jones
|2005
|8
|Former US YNTer.
|14
|Ty Reynolds
|2004
|RB/W
|Gap year.
|15
|Pranav DuBroff
|2005
|CB
|Wake Forest signing.
|17
|Ricardo Vivó
|2005
|From Santos Laguna & Dynamo.
|18
|Diego Ferruzzi
|2004
|8
|Gap year.
|20
|Manny Martinez
|2004
|F/M
|GCU signing. Honduras U20 invitee.
|21
|Victor Gomez
|2005
|G
|Former US U16.
|22
|Cristian Gallo
|2005
|RB
|Converted F to RB.
|24
|Ishmael Nieves
|2005?
|CB
|From FCD Premier.
|25
|Bowen McCloud
|2004
|LB
|From Chicago Fire.
|26
|Michael Morales
|2004
|M/F
|Spent a season with Inter Miami Acad.
|32
|Nolan Norris
|2005
|LCB/LB
|FC Dallas Homegrown.
|33
|Darren Amaya
|2005
|M
|From Total Futbol Acad.
|34
|Davi Santos
|2005
|6
|From SD Loyal.
|36
|Julian Eyestone
|2006
|G
|6’6″ US U17.
|42
|Mason Grimm
|2005
|CB
|From Solar. NTX training time.
|48
|Jared Aguilar
|2005
|6
|Plays a fair bit for NTXSC. Tulsa commit.
|51
|Anthony Ramirez
|2005
|W/8
|Mexico and US YNT. NTXSC.
FC Dallas Homegrown Tarik Scott was listed on the roster but he’s out for the year so I took him off.
FCD U19 Dallas Cup Super Group Schedule
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Field
|April 2
|1:30 pm
|Botafogo
|MoneyGram 8
|April 3
|6 pm
|Real Madrid
|MoneyGram 5
|April 5
|10 am
|CF Monterrey
|MoneyGram 5