Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

FC Dallas Academy U19 for the 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on FC Dallas Academy U19 for the 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group

This is the first of many posts I will be doing with the roster and schedule for each FC Dallas Academy and Youth team in the Dallas Cup and Generation adidas Cup. I will endeavor to include some notes, thoughts, or info on players as we go.

These are the preliminary rosters for the Dallas Cup. As a remember, rosters do not freeze until the Friday before the tournament.

FC Dallas Academy U19s

The FCD U19s remain undefeated on the year in MLS Next.

Record: 9-0-7

Coach: Jesus “Chuy” Vera

Super Group – Bracket A: Real Madrid (Spain(, Botafogo (Brazil), FC Monterrey (Mexico).

2004s and 2005s. Depending on what North Texas SC is doing some kids may not be around for all of the Dallas Cup. In the past, FCD chose to play a few kids up from the 17s but only Eyestone if registered right now.

Who to Watch

Nolan Norris – 2005. FC Dallas Homegrown. Yes, FCD will play their Homegrowns in this tournament, it’s that good. I would like to see Norris playing CB with this group rather than LB.

Diego Hernandez – 2005. 6 or 8. Furman commit. For me, he’s been FCD’s best U19 for two years now. Has gotten some scrimmage minutes with NTX lately.

Jared Aguilar – 2005. Holding mid. Played a fair number of games for North Texas SC last year.

Santiago Ferreira – 2005. Linking mid and Jesus’ younger brother. Played quite a bit for NTX last year. Can also hold.

Anthony Ramirez – 2005. FCD, Mexico, and US U19. A player high on my homegrown list for some time, he’s a 2005 but a December baby so he won’t graduate high school till May 24. Plays false-wing or free-8.

Dylan Lacy – 2005. Central mid who came to FCD after leaving NYRB and Phiily Union. Talented playmaker.

Julian Eyestone – 2006, 6’6″ keeper. FCD & US U17. Trains almost full-time with FC Dallas and should play with NTX a fair amount this year. Big upside and top-tier talent.

FCD U19 Dallas Cup Roster

This is the official list of players the club submitted to the Dallas Cup but is subject to change. Mostly wear numbers 1-29.

No.NameYearPos.Notes
1Aaron Salinas2005GFurman signing.
2Adrian Anguiano2005CBFormer Mex U16.
4William Baker2004LCBMichigan commit. Gap year.
6Diego Hernandez20058/6Furman signing.
8Santiago Ferreira20048Plays a fair bit for NTXSC.
10Dylan Lacy20058From Philly Union. & NYRB.
12Jordan Jones20058Former US YNTer.
14Ty Reynolds2004RB/WGap year.
15Pranav DuBroff2005CBWake Forest signing.
17Ricardo Vivó2005From Santos Laguna & Dynamo.
18Diego Ferruzzi20048Gap year.
20Manny Martinez2004F/MGCU signing. Honduras U20 invitee.
21Victor Gomez2005GFormer US U16.
22Cristian Gallo2005RBConverted F to RB.
24Ishmael Nieves2005?CBFrom FCD Premier.
25Bowen McCloud2004LBFrom Chicago Fire.
26Michael Morales2004M/FSpent a season with Inter Miami Acad.
32Nolan Norris2005LCB/LBFC Dallas Homegrown.
33Darren Amaya2005MFrom Total Futbol Acad.
34Davi Santos20056From SD Loyal.
36Julian Eyestone2006G6’6″ US U17.
42Mason Grimm2005CBFrom Solar. NTX training time.
48Jared Aguilar20056Plays a fair bit for NTXSC. Tulsa commit.
51Anthony Ramirez2005W/8Mexico and US YNT. NTXSC.

FC Dallas Homegrown Tarik Scott was listed on the roster but he’s out for the year so I took him off.

FCD U19 Dallas Cup Super Group Schedule

DateTimeOpponentField
April 21:30 pmBotafogoMoneyGram 8
April 36 pmReal MadridMoneyGram 5
April 510 amCF MonterreyMoneyGram 5
Hernandez 20220410_dallascup_41658
Diego Hernandez (6) wins the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Tigres UANL on April 10, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *