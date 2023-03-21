FC Dallas Academy U19 for the 2023 Dallas Cup Super Group

This is the first of many posts I will be doing with the roster and schedule for each FC Dallas Academy and Youth team in the Dallas Cup and Generation adidas Cup. I will endeavor to include some notes, thoughts, or info on players as we go.

These are the preliminary rosters for the Dallas Cup. As a remember, rosters do not freeze until the Friday before the tournament.

FC Dallas Academy U19s

The FCD U19s remain undefeated on the year in MLS Next.

Record: 9-0-7

Coach: Jesus “Chuy” Vera

Super Group – Bracket A: Real Madrid (Spain(, Botafogo (Brazil), FC Monterrey (Mexico).

2004s and 2005s. Depending on what North Texas SC is doing some kids may not be around for all of the Dallas Cup. In the past, FCD chose to play a few kids up from the 17s but only Eyestone if registered right now.

Who to Watch

Nolan Norris – 2005. FC Dallas Homegrown. Yes, FCD will play their Homegrowns in this tournament, it’s that good. I would like to see Norris playing CB with this group rather than LB.

Diego Hernandez – 2005. 6 or 8. Furman commit. For me, he’s been FCD’s best U19 for two years now. Has gotten some scrimmage minutes with NTX lately.

Jared Aguilar – 2005. Holding mid. Played a fair number of games for North Texas SC last year.

Santiago Ferreira – 2005. Linking mid and Jesus’ younger brother. Played quite a bit for NTX last year. Can also hold.

Anthony Ramirez – 2005. FCD, Mexico, and US U19. A player high on my homegrown list for some time, he’s a 2005 but a December baby so he won’t graduate high school till May 24. Plays false-wing or free-8.

Dylan Lacy – 2005. Central mid who came to FCD after leaving NYRB and Phiily Union. Talented playmaker.

Julian Eyestone – 2006, 6’6″ keeper. FCD & US U17. Trains almost full-time with FC Dallas and should play with NTX a fair amount this year. Big upside and top-tier talent.

FCD U19 Dallas Cup Roster

This is the official list of players the club submitted to the Dallas Cup but is subject to change. Mostly wear numbers 1-29.

No. Name Year Pos. Notes 1 Aaron Salinas 2005 G Furman signing. 2 Adrian Anguiano 2005 CB Former Mex U16. 4 William Baker 2004 LCB Michigan commit. Gap year. 6 Diego Hernandez 2005 8/6 Furman signing. 8 Santiago Ferreira 2004 8 Plays a fair bit for NTXSC. 10 Dylan Lacy 2005 8 From Philly Union. & NYRB. 12 Jordan Jones 2005 8 Former US YNTer. 14 Ty Reynolds 2004 RB/W Gap year. 15 Pranav DuBroff 2005 CB Wake Forest signing. 17 Ricardo Vivó 2005 From Santos Laguna & Dynamo. 18 Diego Ferruzzi 2004 8 Gap year. 20 Manny Martinez 2004 F/M GCU signing. Honduras U20 invitee. 21 Victor Gomez 2005 G Former US U16. 22 Cristian Gallo 2005 RB Converted F to RB. 24 Ishmael Nieves 2005? CB From FCD Premier. 25 Bowen McCloud 2004 LB From Chicago Fire. 26 Michael Morales 2004 M/F Spent a season with Inter Miami Acad. 32 Nolan Norris 2005 LCB/LB FC Dallas Homegrown. 33 Darren Amaya 2005 M From Total Futbol Acad. 34 Davi Santos 2005 6 From SD Loyal. 36 Julian Eyestone 2006 G 6’6″ US U17. 42 Mason Grimm 2005 CB From Solar. NTX training time. 48 Jared Aguilar 2005 6 Plays a fair bit for NTXSC. Tulsa commit. 51 Anthony Ramirez 2005 W/8 Mexico and US YNT. NTXSC.

FC Dallas Homegrown Tarik Scott was listed on the roster but he’s out for the year so I took him off.

FCD U19 Dallas Cup Super Group Schedule

Date Time Opponent Field April 2 1:30 pm Botafogo MoneyGram 8 April 3 6 pm Real Madrid MoneyGram 5 April 5 10 am CF Monterrey MoneyGram 5

Diego Hernandez (6) wins the ball in the Dallas Cup match against Tigres UANL on April 10, 2022, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)